Gardening

Fill your flowerbeds with water-wise plants! 6 varieties that are pretty AND save water

ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gardening season will be all about the water-wise plants. It’s the best time of the...

studio5.ksl.com

99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The Best Types of Flowers for Your Window Boxes

One low-maintenance way to add a pop of color to the exterior of your home is by installing a window box filled with your choice of flowers and greenery. According to Adam Dooling, curator of outdoor gardens and herbaceous collections at the New York Botanical Garden, there are many reasons why one may choose to use window boxes to satisfy their green thumb. "For people that live in apartments or cities, it may be their only way to grow plants," he says. Dooling also notes that the "frequent change-outs that window boxes often require allow the gardener to try lots of different plants over the course of the growing season."
GARDENING
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
hackernoon.com

Keep Your Plants Alive Using AI

NatureID helps identify plants, plant diseases, and provides care recommendations. How successful was your plant care experience? If someone gifted you a plant and you didn’t kill it, then you are lucky. The plants that I receive as presents very quickly begin to turn yellow, droop, and eventually die. Obviously, killing them is not my goal. On the contrary, I water them, provide them with sunlight, and cut off dry leaves from time to time. For a long time, I was sure that growing plants is not my forte and it is better to forget about greenery in the house. Fortunately, today there are solutions to help inexperienced gardeners improve their plant care skills.
GARDENING

Community Policy