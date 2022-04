(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona is one of the best higher education institutes in the world, according to an international ranking. Ths school ranked 93rd out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings, released on Monday. The ranking put UArizona in the top 0.47% of universities worldwide. Additionally, it ranked 49th among U.S. institutions and 27th among public colleges and universities in the United States.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO