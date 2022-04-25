IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - There have been two catalytic converters stolen from Teton Stage Lines buses. The theft happened sometime between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon at Gas & Grub on Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

The theft was noticed when a driver drove the bus around and noticed a strange sound. That's when the driver contacted the owners and saw the missing piece underneath the bus.

The missing pieces help the bus to filter its gas exhaust. Teton Stage Line buses will have to use $14,000 to replace the two catalytic converters.

Idaho Falls Police Department is working on the case. If you happen to find any of the missing pieces, Teton Stage Line will provide you with $1,000 for each piece.

The post Catalytic converters stolen from Teton Stage Lines appeared first on Local News 8 .