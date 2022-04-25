ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Catalytic converters stolen from Teton Stage Lines

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfLtU_0fJgNWLs00

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - There have been two catalytic converters stolen from Teton Stage Lines buses. The theft happened sometime between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon at Gas & Grub on Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

The theft was noticed when a driver drove the bus around and noticed a strange sound. That's when the driver contacted the owners and saw the missing piece underneath the bus.

The missing pieces help the bus to filter its gas exhaust. Teton Stage Line buses will have to use $14,000 to replace the two catalytic converters.

Idaho Falls Police Department is working on the case. If you happen to find any of the missing pieces, Teton Stage Line will provide you with $1,000 for each piece.

The post Catalytic converters stolen from Teton Stage Lines appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Teton, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Teton Stage Lines#Gas Grub#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive subdued with pepper spray after driving around parking lot for 20 minutes while 15 officers tried to arrest him

IDAHO FALLS — On April 21, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputies determined that a wanted person, Nathon Powell, was in the area of Pinewood Estates, near 1700 N. Pinewood Drive. Officers located Powell in a dirt parking and storage lot on the north end of Pinewood Estates. An Idaho Falls Police Officer in a marked patrol vehicle activated his red and blue police lights...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy