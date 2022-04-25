ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gift Moms Complete Wellness and Relaxation at True REST Float Spa

buffalonynews.net
 1 day ago

Float Therapy Holiday Deal Celebrates Mother's Day with Mental & Physical Health. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / While appreciating moms is important year-round, Mother's Day is one day of the year families go all out to show love for the women who have impacted their lives....

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Stress-Relief and Massage Tools for the Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re headed back into the office, or working from your at-home setup, days at your desk can put some serious strain on your back, neck, and shoulders. You may even catch yourself clenching your jaw, tensing and tapping your leg, or other unconscious behavior that signifies stress.
HEALTH
Futurity

Turning exercise into a game gets new moms to move more

Fun and games could be a solution to serious problems like preeclampsia and hypertension among pregnant people, according to a new study. Researchers found that gamification—broadly defined as the use of specially engineered games to stimulate learning and behavioral change—could generate greater levels of exercise in postpartum individuals who developed these types of conditions. In turn, the increased physical activity can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and death.
FITNESS
Daily Californian

Clearing up common meditation misconceptions

I find that there is a lot of misunderstanding of what meditation really entails. Let’s clear that up. Meditation isn’t something you can get better at, not something to boast about and certainly doesn’t make you better than anyone else. Concentration, on the other hand, is something...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

A Sleeping Habit That Is Destroying Teeth

Going to sleep should be one of the most relaxing things for people as they unwind from their day. Most have nightly routines whether it's settling under a warm comforter, or getting into the perfect position before drifting off to sleep. While those habits help us in preparing for sleep, there's one habit that has increased in recent years that is destroying your mouth. Teeth Grinding is an involuntary habit that many adults suffer from whether they know it or not.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Sleep Disorder#Relaxation#Depression
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
StaceyNHerrera

Woman refuses to grant "sleep divorce" to snoring husband

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once worked with a woman married to a man who snored. She would arrive at work every day looking worn out and tired due to her husband’s chronic snoring. The lack of sleep started to affect her work performance, plus she was agitated and irritable because she was exhausted all the time.
US News and World Report

How Much Sleep Do You Need?

The hours of sleep a person needs varies from person to person and depends on age, health and other factors. Getting enough sleep is the foundation of good health, yet one in three adults say they are chronically sleep-deprived. Regularly falling short of the recommended number of hours will make you feel groggy the following day, and the sleep you do get won’t really feel restorative. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, but without the recommended seven to nine hours a night, your physical and mental health will be impaired.
HEALTH
ABC 4

The power of yoga in relation to wellness

Elise Jones, a Yoga Therapist and Trainer joined hour one of GTU to share what yoga can do to improve one’s way of living. Yoga can contribute to the healing process by allowing the person to feel more grounded and less distressed when experiencing symptoms. Jones founded Utah Yoga...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy