Johnny Depp says Amber Heard has 'the strength of a thousand men'

Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard has the "strength of a thousand men" in a text to her mother that was shown in court.

Mr Depp wrote to Paige Parsons, telling her that her daughter "has risen far above the nightmarish task of taking care of this poor, old junkie."

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m.

