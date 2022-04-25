SpaceX tourists head back to earth after £42m trip

SpaceX ’s Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronaut mission has returned to earth after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).

Ax-1 is the first entirely commercially-operated mission to visit the ISS. The crew comprised of Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy, who spent 17 days in space.

The splashdown was successfully completed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida .

The spacecraft, SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, returned with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.