SpaceX tourists head back to earth after £42m trip

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 1 day ago

SpaceX ’s Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronaut mission has returned to earth after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).

Ax-1 is the first entirely commercially-operated mission to visit the ISS. The crew comprised of Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy, who spent 17 days in space.

The splashdown was successfully completed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida .

The spacecraft, SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, returned with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

