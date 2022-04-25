Sister of Dwayne Haskins honors former Washington NFL quarterback at Bullis High School memorial

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
Comments / 0