Everything You Didn't Know About Houston 'Hottie' Megan Thee Stallion

The past four years have seemed to be nothing but platinum albums, successful features, and extravagant costumes for the Houston-native, Megan Pete, who you might know as Megan Thee Stallion.

The 27-year-old is a Texas girl, through and through, and she lets it be known throughout her discography.

Born in San Antonio and raised in H-Town by strong female figures, like her mom Holly and her grandma, Pete began rapping as early as 7 years old. She got a taste for the genre from her mother who was a rapper by the name "Holly Wood".

The Hot Girl Summer singer is no stranger to performing. Growing up in Houston's South Park neighborhood, and eventually Pearland, TX, she led cheerleading and dance teams throughout her school years there, but never let on that she had a knack for rapping. Her artist name actually comes from her teenage years when she was nicknamed "Stallion", she said to Houstonia magazine.

Megan didn't really embrace her talent until she attended Prairie View A&M University. There, the star would take part in rap battles and freestyle competitions, where she was sometimes the only female. It wasn't until her participation in the 2016 Houston Cypher that she began drawing eyes to her gift.

Her fame officially exploded in 2018 with the release of her album Tina Snow, and things only went up from there.

“I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut sh*t down. So that’s where I’m coming from," she told Rolling Stone.

Now, five studio albums later, she has a college degree in Health Administration from Houston's Texas Southern University, two cute french bulldog pups, and a successful first Coachella under her belt.

At Coachella, Pete delivered a Very Motherf***ing Personal diss track that most assume was directed at none other than her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tory Lanez.

In 2020, Megan claimed a disagreement between the couple following a Hollywood Hills party they attended ended in the female rapper getting shot in the feet by Lanez. He denied the allegation, but was still charged with "assault and weapons charges". Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson, will stand trial in September.

In a CBS interview with Gayle King that will air tonight, Pete tearfully recounts the tragic situation for the first time on television.

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast, and all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b*tch.' And he started shooting," Pete said to King. "And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."