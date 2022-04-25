ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To help Aaron Rodgers, the Packers should pull out all the stops to draft receivers, especially Chris Olave

Aaron Rodgers might be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but he can’t do it on his own. After much consternation over his future, the 2022 season will mark Rodgers’ 15th season in Green Bay as he (still) pushes for Super Bowl ring No. 2.

And as it stands right now, Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver is the esteemed Allen Lazard. Meanwhile, barring any changes, the Pack are seemingly still trying to make Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb a thing in the year (checks notes) 2022. Alas, if only more people wanted to play with the quarterback.

I don’t know about you, but that receiving corps doesn’t exactly scream SUPER BOWL on paper.

If Green Bay is serious about getting over the hump next January (and February?), they should be banking on the addition of Chris Olave in the 2022 Draft.

Just about everyone in the league rightfully covets the electric former Ohio State sparkplug. Among the genuine suitors, the Packers — with two first-round picks (No. 22 and No. 28 overall) following the Davante Adams trade — would be making a grave mistake to let Olave wear anything but green and gold for the foreseeable future.

Scouts have called Olave “buttery smooth” as a tight, efficient, and explosive receiver. In the wake of Adams’ absence, the Packers have few greater needs than getting another savvy, fleet-footed weapon for Rodgers. He’s a perfect fit for a quarterback with routine perfect ball placement, and given all the talent at receiver that will probably go in the first 20 picks, Olave could be available late.

There’s little doubt the Packers will add a young receiver this weekend. They’d be outlandishly silly not to. But with two picks in the top-28, they should prioritize ensuring Olave becomes Rodgers’ new late-career safety valve. The receiver giving the rest of the NFC North headaches for years long after Rodgers hangs the cleats up is a wonderful cherry on top.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Ohio State
