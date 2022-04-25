ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Fantasy WNBA draft preview: Sleepers, best picks and rookies to know

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfMuD_0fJgC5k700

ESPN has officially debuted its Fantasy Women’s Basketball league ahead of the 2022 WNBA season. It’s the first time one of the largest fantasy sports platforms has created the option to host WNBA-only leagued. With the inaugural fantasy season ahead, there’s a lot to be excited about.

With a head-to-head scoring system that offers a single point for points, rebounds, assists, and double for steals and blocks, a clear upper tier of players could separate themselves from the rest this season. Let’s run through and project the top five players for the guard and forward/center spots before rounding things out with a look at a few rookies and sleepers to keep an eye on this season.

Guards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PunEZ_0fJgC5k700
(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury)

Our No. 1 guard is a model of statistical dominance. You don’t have to wonder if she’ll produce at a high level because she’s done so throughout her career. In her last four years, she’s chipped in no less than 17.7 points, 1.4 threes, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in any season.

2. Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

There’s no doubt that Ogunbowale is one of the best scorers in the W. The volume is there and we’re projecting her at No. 2 with hopes that her efficiency as a shooter improves as she enters her fourth WNBA season.

3. Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Last season, Loyd produced career-bests in points (17.9) assists (3.8) and threes (2.1) per game. Expect her to continue trending upward in Year 8.

4. Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)

Taurasi is one of the greatest to ever lace ’em up. And the only reason she ranks this low is because of three straight injury-hit seasons. Nonetheless, 15-plus points, 2.5-plus threes and 4.5-plus steals will always get the job done.

5. Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

We’re still waiting on Sabrina to sustain that level of No. 1-pick production throughout a full season, and now injury-free, we expect it. She’ll fill the stat sheets in Year 3 and take another step under new coach Sandy Brondello.

Forwards/Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5w5M_0fJgC5k700
(Patrick Breen-The Republic)

1. Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury)

When it looked like Charles’s career was starting to slow down, she hit us with arguably her best season ever in 2021. Charles fully embraced the 3-pointer and it resulted in 23.4 points and 1.9 threes per game. Charles won’t be quite the focal point she was in DC, but she’ll have the center spot to herself for now, which means a similarly-productive season could be in store.

2. Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)

Here’s what Stewie’s last five seasons look like: at least 18.3 points, 1.3 threes, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and more than one block and one steal per game. She’s as well-rounded as they come so long as she stays healthy.

3. Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun)

If Jones’ 2022 season is anything like her 2021 MVP season, look out. However, Alyssa Thomas’ return from injury could decrease Jones’s stats. She’ll still be phenomenal in all five fantasy categories.

4. A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

The only thing we want to know is if Becky Hammon’s offense is going to allow A’ja to shoot the three — it’s the last infinity stone left to complete her gauntlet. Three-ball or not, A’ja will be the focal point of this Vegas offense. We saw what that did for her in 2020.

5. Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

Similar to Tina Charles, Fowles had a pleasantly surprising 2021 after looking like her game was slowly fading. But this is Fowles’ final season. Combine that with Napheesa Collier’s unclear return date and you’re going to get a ton of Fowles usage.

Rookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422LIQ_0fJgC5k700
(Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports)

1. NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Pacers)

Smith is one of the only power forwards on the Fever roster. She’s also the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft, so it would be wise for Indiana to utilize her as such. She’ll bring her rebounding and transition offense from college to the W.

2. Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

The 2022 draft’s No. 1 pick is a smooth scorer who should have no problem finding her way in the WNBA. The only thing that concerns us is how many opportunities other guards (Erica Wheeler and Tiffany Hayes) may take from her.

3. Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever)

Another new addition to the Fever’s forward rotation that will provide much-needed defense and rebounding.

4. Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

How much Austin plays will be determined by whether or not Elena Della Donne can stay healthy. If so, the No. 3 pick will slowly be brought along. If not, Austin should get thrown into the fire quickly.

5. Kierstan Bell (Las Vegas Aces)

A dynamic wing with size that can both score and also rebound. The Aces don’t have many players who fit that billing, so maybe the rookie can find herself a spot in the rotation.

Sleepers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THYKI_0fJgC5k700
(Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

AT is only a sleeper because she was only healthy enough to play in two regular-season games and four playoff games. Even then, she clearly wasn’t herself. But she’ll be herself again in 2022 and expect her to resemble the pre-Achilles injury, nightly double-double threat who brings elite defense and playmaking.

2. Angel McCoughtry (Minnesota Lynx)

Is McCoughtry the player she was in Atlanta? No. She’s not in her prime and isn’t going to lead the league in scoring. Can she be the player she was for Las Vegas during the Wubble? We think so, as long as she stays healthy.

3. Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty)

Someone who hits a lot of threes while getting enough blocks and steals. But the lack of volume should keep her from being selected early in fantasy drafts, making her the perfect steal for waivers or later rounds.

4. Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Mitchell, in back-to-back years, has scored better than 12.0 points per game. She won’t provide much else but that scoring might be something your fantasy team could use.

5. Alysha Clark (Washington Mystics)

Like many others in this sleeper category, health is a concern. But if you trust that Clark stays healthy, you’ll get a sniper from downtown and an incredibly smart defender who can rack up the steals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
ESPN

Fantasy women's basketball: 10 WNBA sleepers for 2022

The WNBA draft took place earlier this month, training camps have opened and preseason games have begun. It is less than two weeks until the start of the regular season, which means fantasy managers are preparing for their drafts. Here are 10 fantasy women's basketball sleepers who have a chance...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alysha Clark
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Becky Hammon
Adrian Holman

2022 WNBA Draft Review: Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx had a remarkable regular season going 22-10 in 2021, but they ran into the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. Instead of remaining complacent in the offseason, the Lynx made a big move by signing free agent Angel McCoughtry to make their front-court one of the most formidable in the WNBA with McCoughtry, Napheesa Collier, and Sylvia Fowles.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#Fantasy Sports#Rookies#Phoenix Mercury#Espn#Fantasy Women#Dallas Wings#Ogunbowale
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

NBA DFS: Dillon Brooks and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for April 26, 2022

The 2022 NBA playoffs series between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves has been a bit of a homecoming for Memphis guard Tyus Jones. Not only did he play his first four seasons with the Wolves, but he is a Minnesota native. In this series, Jones hasn't hesitated to show his former team what it's missing and he's provided solid NBA DFS production. His 10.3 points per game match that of Jaren Jackson Jr. while he's also putting up 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports' latest 2022 NBA Mock Draft includes 5 B1G stars as first-round picks

With the college basketball season well in the rearview mirror, the 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. Many prospects have also finalized their decisions, helping to make the picture for the draft clearer every day. On Sunday, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson officially announced he would be returning to the Wolverines after...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy