Fantasy WNBA draft preview: Sleepers, best picks and rookies to know

ESPN has officially debuted its Fantasy Women’s Basketball league ahead of the 2022 WNBA season. It’s the first time one of the largest fantasy sports platforms has created the option to host WNBA-only leagued. With the inaugural fantasy season ahead, there’s a lot to be excited about.

With a head-to-head scoring system that offers a single point for points, rebounds, assists, and double for steals and blocks, a clear upper tier of players could separate themselves from the rest this season. Let’s run through and project the top five players for the guard and forward/center spots before rounding things out with a look at a few rookies and sleepers to keep an eye on this season.

Guards

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury)

Our No. 1 guard is a model of statistical dominance. You don’t have to wonder if she’ll produce at a high level because she’s done so throughout her career. In her last four years, she’s chipped in no less than 17.7 points, 1.4 threes, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in any season.

2. Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

There’s no doubt that Ogunbowale is one of the best scorers in the W. The volume is there and we’re projecting her at No. 2 with hopes that her efficiency as a shooter improves as she enters her fourth WNBA season.

3. Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Last season, Loyd produced career-bests in points (17.9) assists (3.8) and threes (2.1) per game. Expect her to continue trending upward in Year 8.

4. Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)

Taurasi is one of the greatest to ever lace ’em up. And the only reason she ranks this low is because of three straight injury-hit seasons. Nonetheless, 15-plus points, 2.5-plus threes and 4.5-plus steals will always get the job done.

5. Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

We’re still waiting on Sabrina to sustain that level of No. 1-pick production throughout a full season, and now injury-free, we expect it. She’ll fill the stat sheets in Year 3 and take another step under new coach Sandy Brondello.

Forwards/Centers

(Patrick Breen-The Republic)

1. Tina Charles (Phoenix Mercury)

When it looked like Charles’s career was starting to slow down, she hit us with arguably her best season ever in 2021. Charles fully embraced the 3-pointer and it resulted in 23.4 points and 1.9 threes per game. Charles won’t be quite the focal point she was in DC, but she’ll have the center spot to herself for now, which means a similarly-productive season could be in store.

2. Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)

Here’s what Stewie’s last five seasons look like: at least 18.3 points, 1.3 threes, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and more than one block and one steal per game. She’s as well-rounded as they come so long as she stays healthy.

3. Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun)

If Jones’ 2022 season is anything like her 2021 MVP season, look out. However, Alyssa Thomas’ return from injury could decrease Jones’s stats. She’ll still be phenomenal in all five fantasy categories.

4. A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

The only thing we want to know is if Becky Hammon’s offense is going to allow A’ja to shoot the three — it’s the last infinity stone left to complete her gauntlet. Three-ball or not, A’ja will be the focal point of this Vegas offense. We saw what that did for her in 2020.

5. Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

Similar to Tina Charles, Fowles had a pleasantly surprising 2021 after looking like her game was slowly fading. But this is Fowles’ final season. Combine that with Napheesa Collier’s unclear return date and you’re going to get a ton of Fowles usage.

Rookies

(Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports)

1. NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Pacers)

Smith is one of the only power forwards on the Fever roster. She’s also the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft, so it would be wise for Indiana to utilize her as such. She’ll bring her rebounding and transition offense from college to the W.

2. Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

The 2022 draft’s No. 1 pick is a smooth scorer who should have no problem finding her way in the WNBA. The only thing that concerns us is how many opportunities other guards (Erica Wheeler and Tiffany Hayes) may take from her.

3. Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever)

Another new addition to the Fever’s forward rotation that will provide much-needed defense and rebounding.

4. Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

How much Austin plays will be determined by whether or not Elena Della Donne can stay healthy. If so, the No. 3 pick will slowly be brought along. If not, Austin should get thrown into the fire quickly.

5. Kierstan Bell (Las Vegas Aces)

A dynamic wing with size that can both score and also rebound. The Aces don’t have many players who fit that billing, so maybe the rookie can find herself a spot in the rotation.

Sleepers

(Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

AT is only a sleeper because she was only healthy enough to play in two regular-season games and four playoff games. Even then, she clearly wasn’t herself. But she’ll be herself again in 2022 and expect her to resemble the pre-Achilles injury, nightly double-double threat who brings elite defense and playmaking.

2. Angel McCoughtry (Minnesota Lynx)

Is McCoughtry the player she was in Atlanta? No. She’s not in her prime and isn’t going to lead the league in scoring. Can she be the player she was for Las Vegas during the Wubble? We think so, as long as she stays healthy.

3. Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty)

Someone who hits a lot of threes while getting enough blocks and steals. But the lack of volume should keep her from being selected early in fantasy drafts, making her the perfect steal for waivers or later rounds.

4. Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Mitchell, in back-to-back years, has scored better than 12.0 points per game. She won’t provide much else but that scoring might be something your fantasy team could use.

5. Alysha Clark (Washington Mystics)

Like many others in this sleeper category, health is a concern. But if you trust that Clark stays healthy, you’ll get a sniper from downtown and an incredibly smart defender who can rack up the steals.