Cerro Pelado Fire AM Update - April 25, 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. Drier and windier weather brings back a critical fire danger to the state. Southerly winds will continue to draw in moisture overnight, bringing a big increase in dew points all the way into northern New Mexico. This moisture could bring a couple isolated sprinkles Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, southwesterly winds will push the moisture off to the east, replacing it with much drier air. This boundary between the two will be the focus for a isolated showers and thunderstorms from southern Colorado to norther and central New Mexico. The best chances for storms are going to be in the eastern half of the state, where one or two storms could turn strong to severe. Unfortunately for the northern mountains and central New Mexico, drier air moving in will likely lead to virga, and strong, erratic wind gusts. Dry lightning could also spark new wildfires in the northern mountains.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO