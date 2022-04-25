ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cerro Pelado Fire AM Update - April 25, 2022

KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Cooks Peak Fire - AM Update, April 26, 2022

The Cooks Peak Fire is burning in Mora and Colfax counties in northern New Mexico on private land north of Ocate, south Angel Fire. The fire started on April 17, 2022, around 4:15 p.m. Video contains update from Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022.
ANGEL FIRE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderstorm chances arrive Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. Drier and windier weather brings back a critical fire danger to the state. Southerly winds will continue to draw in moisture overnight, bringing a big increase in dew points all the way into northern New Mexico. This moisture could bring a couple isolated sprinkles Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, southwesterly winds will push the moisture off to the east, replacing it with much drier air. This boundary between the two will be the focus for a isolated showers and thunderstorms from southern Colorado to norther and central New Mexico. The best chances for storms are going to be in the eastern half of the state, where one or two storms could turn strong to severe. Unfortunately for the northern mountains and central New Mexico, drier air moving in will likely lead to virga, and strong, erratic wind gusts. Dry lightning could also spark new wildfires in the northern mountains.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Much warmer weather starts returning Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Much warmer weather starts returning again Tuesday afternoon. An increase in moisture will bring isolated thunderstorms and virga Wednesday. Parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton woke up to a few inches of snow this morning! The moisture and colder temperatures definitely helped fire fighting efforts up across that part of New Mexico. Temperatures were cooler again today in eastern New Mexico thanks to a backdoor cold front, but western New Mexico started to see a rebound in temperatures. Overnight, southerly winds will develop and begin to draw in an increase in moisture. This will keep temperatures much warmer overnight and kickstart a fast warming trend into the middle of this week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lighter winds and warming this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds have lightened up from Monday morning, when a backdoor cold front was pushing west through the plains and valley. Monday afternoon, the winds will only be around 5-15 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to 20-25 mph in the mountains. Fire danger will stay lower than last week for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

