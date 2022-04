The new regime in place for the New York Giants has spent a large portion of the offseason offloading some of the players that Dave Gettleman, the previous general manager, had added to the team. There were a lot of misses during his time with the organization and Kadarius Toney very well may be the most recent one. Now, it appears the franchise is trying to trade him and the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs have interest.

