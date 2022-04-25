ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

After the Sooners' spring game OU predicted to land speedy 2024 4-star WR Mario Craver

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdtrd_0fJfwqzS00

It’s been said multiple times already but it bears repeating once more: Oklahoma’s spring game was a raging success. The on-field product gave a glimpse at what we to expect from the 2022 version of the Oklahoma Sooners.

In the midst of that, the Sooners hosted a plethora of recruits from all pockets of the country. Recruits across the next three recruiting cycles were in attendance as Sooners of the past littered the sidelines, adding to an already amazing atmosphere.

One of the visitors from this week may have liked Oklahoma quite a bit, so much so that the Sooners landed a Crystal Ball prediction from OUInsider’s Parker Thune.

2024 wide receiver Mario Craver out of Alabama.

While he isn’t the biggest receiver, Craver’s calling card is undoubtedly his speed. Thune’s prediction comes with a 7/10 confidence level, which is a pretty for a recruit that has only had his offer for less than two months.

This was Craver’s second visit to Oklahoma as he came in March for one of Oklahoma’s Junior day weekends. Craver is also the high school teammate of another player the Sooners have hosted for an unofficial visit, four-star 2024 DB Jaylen Mbakwe.

Mario Cravers’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 230 10 40

247Sports 4 172 7 30

247 Composite 4 177 9 31

On3 Recruiting 4 160 5 20

On3 Composite 4 145 5 21

Vitals

Hometown Pinson, AL

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 5-9

Weight 150 lbs

Offers

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Florida State
  • Kentucky

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Look: Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Spring Game Crowd

Sooners fans packed the house for Oklahoma’s Crimson and Cream spring game. According to the school, over 75,000 were in attendance, prompting a reaction from former OU star running back DeMarco Murray. “WOW!!!!!” Murray tweeted in all-caps. “BEST FANS IN THE NATION!!!!!”. Over 250 former players returned...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wr#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ouinsider
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Loving Message From Brian Bosworth

Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Ohio State 2021 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

In today’s college football landscape featuring the NIL and transfer portal, no program is safe. Not even the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Buckeyes defensive back Andre Turrentine is leaving the school and seeking out a new opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 10 Hardest Schedules

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Teams across the country have been wrapping up their spring football sessions, with spring games taking place and the summer fast approaching. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. Which...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy