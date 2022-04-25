Lights, Camera, Inspiration

There are certain pieces of art that feel like treasure, delicate objects that are almost too good to be true. Petite Maman is one of those discoveries. Clocking in at a mere 72 minutes, this film from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma is shorter than some episodes of television, and yet it is packed to the brim with beauty and keen observations about families and sadness and the ways the past and present collide. After debuting at various festivals last year, Petite Maman is finally coming to theaters, and it’s the best way to spend a little over an hour.

