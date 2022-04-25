Professional Dunker Breaks Down Dunking in Movies | GQ Sports

The best Nike shorts for men are ready for everything you might do this summer. The Swoosh specializes in the kind of breathable, technically-advanced gear you’re going to want to live in come June, so it follows that its shorts selection is a particular strong point. They've got hiking-ready options for hitting the trails, golf-ready options for getting in a round on the course, and even pool-ready options for cannonballing headfirst into the deep end—or lounging safely in the no-splash zone. No matter what you get into (or where you end up), the best Nike shorts for men will help you do it in style. Best yet, they won’t cost you endorsement-deal money in the process. Every pair included here clocks in at just under 100 bucks, leaving plenty of cash left over to spend on the stuff that really matters when the mercury rises. (We're talking about poolside food and beverage service, obviously.)

APPAREL ・ 18 DAYS AGO