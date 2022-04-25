ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Dunker Breaks Down Dunking in Movies | GQ Sports

Professional dunker Jeff Remmington breaks down iconic dunking scenes...

fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
People

Terry Crews Says Friend Chris Rock 'Saved Hollywood' by Keeping Composure After Will Smith Slap

Terry Crews is not taking sides in the televised physical altercation between his pals Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The Emmy Award nominee, 53, had a diplomatic view of the instantly infamous incident, both praising Rock's composure in the moment and declining to "demonize" Smith as he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming memoir, Tough: My True Journey to Power.
thebrag.com

NBA Youngboy’s message on Instagram has fans worried for him

NBA Youngboy recently posted a message to his Instagram story that has fans worried about both his physical and mental health. NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap during stand up set

Chris Rock has addressed being slapped by Will Smith during a stand-up set. According to Annie Rose Ramos, a Baltimore based journalist who attended the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour 2022 on April 22, Rock briefly mentioned the incident during the opening moments of the gig. “First 30 seconds...
GQMagazine

The Best Nike Shorts for Men Help Your Thighs Breathe in Glorious Fashion

The best Nike shorts for men are ready for everything you might do this summer. The Swoosh specializes in the kind of breathable, technically-advanced gear you’re going to want to live in come June, so it follows that its shorts selection is a particular strong point. They've got hiking-ready options for hitting the trails, golf-ready options for getting in a round on the course, and even pool-ready options for cannonballing headfirst into the deep end—or lounging safely in the no-splash zone. No matter what you get into (or where you end up), the best Nike shorts for men will help you do it in style. Best yet, they won’t cost you endorsement-deal money in the process. Every pair included here clocks in at just under 100 bucks, leaving plenty of cash left over to spend on the stuff that really matters when the mercury rises. (We're talking about poolside food and beverage service, obviously.)
GQMagazine

Kendrick Lamar's New Album Is Finally Coming Next Month

Continuing the great tradition of comeback press releases pioneered by Michael Jordan, Kendrick Lamar has announced the release of his long-awaited fifth studio album. In a post on Oklama.com, Lamar, here referring to himself as Oklama, stated that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be out May 13. Usually...
AOL Corp

Jerry West: 'If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court'

Jerry West couldn't help himself. The NBA legend recently spoke to former Times sports editor Bill Dwyre about "The Dream Whisperer," a documentary film about the incredible journey of West's former Lakers teammate Dick Barnett. But West also used the opportunity to make his first public comment on his beef...
ETOnline.com

Behind the Scenes of Chris Rock's Life 1 Month After Oscars Slap

Chris Rock is focusing on his work amid all the conversation around the incident between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Chris was presenting at the 94th annual awards show last month, when Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Chris onstage and slapped him in the face. Will physically confronted the comedian after Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, after pointing to her from the stage and saying, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."
