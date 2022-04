The family of the teenager who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Florida told "Good Morning America" that his death was preventable. "This could've been prevented ... it should've been prevented," Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, told "GMA." "So as an operator, you have a job to check those rides, you know. The video I saw, that was not done. And if it was done, it should've been done more than once, you know."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO