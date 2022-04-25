ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Rock Hotel New York Makes Its Debut

Cover picture for the articleWhere else would the Hard Rock Hotel New York be located than within steps of some of the greatest, most iconic music venues in the world?. Hard Rock International today announced the opening of the much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel New York, squarely situated in midtown Manhattan near Radio City Music Hall,...

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
Live music revenue fell again in 2021, despite gigs returning

Royalties from live performances of music fell almost 30% in 2021, despite concerts resuming in the summer. Concert revenues were just £8m, down from £11.3m in 2020 and £54m in 2019, said PRS for Music, the body that collects royalties for songwriters. Only 19,300 setlists were reported...
Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
Peter Gelb Announces More Productions Directed by Simon Stone at the Met Opera

(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) Peter Gelb has revealed that Simon Stone will return to the Metropolitan Opera to direct another new production. In an interview with the New York Times, the company’s General Manager said that the Met will stage Stone’s production of Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence,” which was first produced at the Festival Aix-En-Provence.
Journey Preview New LP ‘Freedom’ With ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Click here to read the full article. Journey’s new LP Freedom is arriving on July 8, and they’ve just shared their new single “You Got The Best of Me.” “I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “I usually don’t go in saying I’m going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like “Wheel in the Sky” did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.” Freedom is their first collection of original songs since 2011’s Eclipse. They...
Sam Fender announces North American headline tour

Sam Fender has shared dates for an upcoming North American headline tour, which is set to kick off this July in Toronto. The new round of shows comes after the announcement that Fender will be supporting select dates of Florence + The Machine’s US tour, including a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 16.
Singer Tom Grennan injured, robbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ outside NYC bar, manager says

British singer Tom Grennan was hospitalized after an “unprovoked attack and robbery” outside a New York City bar following a performance this week, his manager said. Grennan was allegedly attacked "in the early morning hours" Thursday "outside a bar in Manhattan" following a Wednesday evening performance at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan, the manager, John Dawkins, said in a statement Thursday evening.
Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
