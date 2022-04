In this episode, I speak with Jodi Warren, a partner at Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld, about a day in the life of a Real Estate, Corporate and Commercial Transactions, and Religious and Charitable Organizations attorney. Jodi shares her biggest career successes and failures, and what she learned from them. She talks about what virtual lawyering has looked like for her during the pandemic, and whether it has been easier or harder to balance that with the rest of her life. Jodi shares her tips for balancing work and life, and how the pandemic has brought that balancing act into focus for her.

