Bronx, NY

Public Health America: Sheikh Musa Drammeh

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePREMIERE - Tuesday, 4/26 at 7:00...

US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Youngest Bishop in the U.S. — a New Yorker Who Raps! — Initially Ignored Vatican Before Picking Up 6th Call

Joseph Espaillat didn't immediately answer the call that would change his life forever. In March, Espaillat, 45, made history when he became the youngest Roman Catholic bishop in the United States. However, while speaking with Today on Thursday, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York shared that he didn't leap to answer that important call from the Vatican.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWK

Paintings, stone axes repatriated to Peru in LA ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. officials have repatriated 16 cultural items to the Peruvian government, including paintings, historical documents and stone axes. The FBI returned the items to representatives of Peru at a ceremony Friday in Los Angeles. “These objects and the heritage they carry with them took an...
POLITICS
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
AFP

Harvard creates $100 mn slavery reparation fund

America's prestigious Harvard University announced Tuesday it will commit $100 million to redress its role in slavery, as more US institutions move toward reparations for historical injustices. Harvard's announcement comes as US institutions grapple with how to make amends for their role in slavery.
COLLEGES

