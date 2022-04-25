Will Smith Spotted On 'Spiritual' Trip To India One Month After Oscars Slap

Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith was spotted in public for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Oscars ceremony.



According to People , the King Richard actor was seen arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, India on Saturday (April 23), where he was met by paparazzi. The 53-year-old was also seen smiling while posing for a picture with a fan .

A source familiar with the actor's travels said he went to India for spiritual reasons and is looking to practice yoga and meditate . In a statement following his resignation from the Academy, Will wrote that "Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence overtake reason."

Will shocked audience members and viewers around the world on March 27 when he walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face . Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary , made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith 's hair. The 50-year-old Red Table Talk host has previously revealed her journey with alopecia –– a medical condition that can lead to hair loss.

In the wake of the on-stage incident, the Academy opted to ban Smith from any and all of its events for the next 10 years . Will has since apologized to Chris Rock, his family, and many more.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.