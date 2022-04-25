ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation underway for 10-year-old Wisconsin girl; there may be a danger to the public

KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - 10 year old Lily Peters, who has been missing since Sunday night, has been found dead according to Chippewa Falls Police...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Arrest made in murder of 10-year-old in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin – Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lily Peters. The body of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Her death was classified as a homicide. WQOW-TV is now...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Daily Mail

Middle aged Wisconsin couple are electrocuted to death while trying to follow dangerous TikTok trend that uses high voltage to burn designs on wood

A TikTok trend where people use a high voltage to make a lightening-like design on wood, has claimed the lives of two people in Wisconsin. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, , who have been described as a couple in local reporting, were killed while practicing fractal wood burning in the garage of their home in Rozellville, Marathon County, on April 6.
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Police have arrrested a juvenile on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old’s body was discovered in the woods in Wisconsin. The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters, who was reported missing on Sunday, were found the following day not far from her aunt's house in the city of Chippewa Falls.After receiving more than 200 tips, Chippewa police have arrested a suspect in the death, they announced on Tuesday, assuring the public that the danger is over.“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigating body found in Catoosa home

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police said they and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a body found in Catoosa. Police said they found children wondering the Rolling Hills neighborhood on Tuesday. When police found the children’s home, they found a woman’s body inside. This is...
CATOOSA, OK
KIMT

Trial set over attempted murder in Kossuth County

ALGONA, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a Kossuth County attempted murder case. Michael Sie-Lee Street, 20 of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on April 9 after being pulled over on Interstate 35 near Williams. The Algona Police Department says it got a report that morning of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the North Park Drive area. Officers located a male victim who said he had been shot at but not wounded. Investigators determined the shooter was Street.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
KIMT

Rochester man, 20, arrested for ramming squad cars while impaired

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed squad cars on Sunday night. Parker Atherton, of Rochester, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Police said it happened at 8:22 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KIMT

Wanted Mason City man arrested after fleeing from police

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted in connection to a felony burglary case from 2021 was arrested over the weekend after running from police. Marcell Carter, 27, was arrested in the 00 block of 9th St. NE and continued to fail to comply with officers. He was...
MASON CITY, IA

