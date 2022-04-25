Homicide investigation underway for 10-year-old Wisconsin girl; there may be a danger to the public

Police have arrrested a juvenile on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old’s body was discovered in the woods in Wisconsin. The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters, who was reported missing on Sunday, were found the following day not far from her aunt's house in the city of Chippewa Falls.After receiving more than 200 tips, Chippewa police have arrested a suspect in the death, they announced on Tuesday, assuring the public that the danger is over.“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the...

