Agriculture

Evaluation and application of the CROPGRO-soybean model for determining optimum sowing windows of soybean in the Nigeria savannas

By J. F. Bebeley
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean production is limited by poor soil fertility and unstable rainfall due to climate variability in the Nigeria savannas. There is a decline in the amount and duration of rainfall as one moves from the south to north of the savanna zones. The use of adapted soybean varieties and optimum sowing...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Role of trade agreements in the global cereal market and implications for virtual water flows

Understanding the dynamics of food trade, which involves a corresponding virtual trade in environmental resources, is relevant for its effects on the environment. Among the socioeconomic factors driving the international food market, trade agreements play a significant yet poorly understood role in facilitating access to worldwide trade. Focusing on the global trade of grain from 1993Â toÂ 2015, we investigate the role of trade agreements in activating new linkages and increasing traded volumes and their environmental implications. Through a data-driven approach, we show that the activation of a trade agreement among countries induces a more than six-fold increase in the probability of establishing a new link. Also, the presence of a trade agreement over time, not just its activation, relates to a more stable market since it reduces the probability of link deactivation by more than half. The trade links covered by agreements show larger flows and smoother inter-annual fluctuations. Furthermore, trade agreements encourage the development of more water-efficient flows by stimulating the exchange of crops with high water productivity values. The average economic water productivity of crops traded under trade agreements increases by 62% when considering total virtual water and even by 93% when focusing on blue water.
AGRICULTURE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Nature.com

Extremely rapid up-and-down motions of island arc crust during arc-continent collision

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 100 (2022) Cite this article. Mountain building and the rock cycle often involve large vertical crustal motions, but their rates and timescales in unmetamorphosed rocks remain poorly understood. We utilize high-resolution magneto-biostratigraphy and backstripping analysis of marine deposits in an active arc-continent suture zone of eastern Taiwan to document short cycles of vertical crustal oscillations. A basal unconformity formed on Miocene volcanic arc crust in an uplifting forebulge starting ~6"‰Ma, followed by rapid foredeep subsidence at 2.3"“3.2"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1 (~3.4"“0.5"‰Ma) in response to oceanward-migrating flexural wave. Since ~0.8"“0.5"‰Ma, arc crust has undergone extremely rapid (~9.0"“14.4"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1) uplift to form theÂ modern Coastal Range during transpressional strain. The northern sector may have recently entered another phase of subsidence related to a subduction polarity reversal. These transient vertical crustal motions are under-detected by thermochronologic methods, but are likely characteristic of continental growth by arc accretion over geologic timescales.
SCIENCE
#Soybeans#Sowing#Cropgro#The Cropping System Model#Ngs
Nature.com

Characterizing tuberculosis transmission dynamics in high-burden urban and rural settings

Mycobacterium tuberculosis transmission dynamics in high-burden settings are poorly understood. Growing evidence suggests transmission may be characterized by extensive individual heterogeneity in secondary cases (i.e., superspreading), yet the degree and influence of such heterogeneity is largely unknown and unmeasured in high burden-settings. We conducted a prospective, population-based molecular epidemiology study of TB transmission in both an urban and rural setting of Botswana, one of the highest TB burden countries in the world. We used these empirical data to fit two mathematical models (urban and rural) that jointly quantified both the effective reproductive number, \(R\), and the propensity for superspreading in each population. We found both urban and rural populations were characterized by a high degree of individual heterogeneity, however such heterogeneity disproportionately impacted the rural population: 99% of secondary transmission was attributed to only 19% of infectious cases in the rural population compared to 60% in the urban population and the median number of incident cases until the first outbreak of 30 cases was only 32 for the rural model compared to 791 in the urban model. These findings suggest individual heterogeneity plays a critical role shaping local TB epidemiology within subpopulations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The EU needs a nutrient directive

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The EU needs an integrated nutrient directive that regulates the agricultural application of nitrogen and phosphorus to prevent ecosystem degradation and support the Farm to Fork initiative. This directive must go beyond the current, inadequate regulations by considering nutrient balances and accounting for regional differences.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Development and validation of questionnaire to assess exposure of children to enteric infections in the rural northwest Ethiopia

In areas where children have multiple environmental exposures to enteric pathogens, identifying the sources of exposure by measuring external and internal exposures to enteric pathogens and complementing by questionnaire and observational checklist to capture behaviors resulting risk of exposure is critical. Accordingly, this study was conducted to design valid and reliable questionnaire to assess behaviors and environmental conditions resulting exposure to enteric pathogens in the rural northwest Ethiopia. We began with a thorough exploration of relevant literature to understand the theoretical framework on the research objectives to identify variables to highlight what the questionnaire is measuring. We then generated items in each domain that can effectively address the study objectives and we refined and organized the items in a suitable format. Then after, we conducted face and content validity by involving experts on the research subject. After pre-testing a pre-final version of the instrument generated in the content validity study, we conducted a pilot study in 150 randomly selected rural households to test the internal consistency reliability. We used content validity ratio (CVR), item-level content validity index (I-CVIs), scale-level content validity index (S-CVI/UA), and modified kappa statistics to measure content validity of items. Moreover, we used agreement and consistency indices (i.e., Cronbach's alpha) to assess the internal consistency of items. The content validity test result showed that theÂ value of CVR was 0.95, I-CVIs was 0.97, and modified kappa was 0.97 for the whole items, indicating all the items are appropriate. The scale-level content validity index (S-CVI/UA) was 0.95 for the whole items indicating the agreement among judges to each items is higher. The internal consistency reliability test result indicated that Cronbach's alpha for the pre-final version of the pre-final tool was 0.85, indicating the strong reliability of the tool. The final version of the questionnaire was, therefore, prepared with 8 dimensions and 80 items. In this study, we designed valid and reliable questionnaire to assess behaviors and environmental conditions that result high risk of exposure to enteric infections in rural settings. The questionnaire can be used as a tool in the rural settings of developing countries with some amendments to account local contexts. However, this questionnaire alone does not measure exposure of children to enteric infections. It only complements external and internal exposure assessments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

World Bank speeds Africa’s COVID vaccination

World Bank Group, Washington DC, USA. Thomas Bollyky and colleagues suggest ways in which the World Bank could accelerate vaccination in Africa (see Nature 603, 788–792; 2022). Such initiatives are in fact already under way. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of drying methods on natural antioxidants, phenols and flavanones of immature dropped Citrus sinensis L. Osbeck fruits

Citrus fruits are famous for nutritional value and studies are there for extraction of secondary metabolites from citrus waste. An attempt was made to quantify antioxidants, flavonoids and phenols from dropped fruits of 8"“24Â mm size, to find the impact of freeze and hot-air oven drying techniques on extraction. Flavonoids (hesperidin, narirutin/isonaringin, diosmin and didymin/neoponcirin) were quantified through high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and total phenols (TPC) were estimated by Folin-Ciocalteu method. Antioxidant capacity was adjudged by azino-bis [3-ethylbenzthiazoline-6-sulfonic acid] (ABTS), 2, 2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl radical (DPPH) and Ferric Reducing Antioxidant Power (FRAP). Freeze dried fruits of 10Â mm and 12Â mm retained maximum hesperidin content (22.383% and 21.560%) in comparison to hot-air oven counterparts (18.377% and 15.090%). Narirutin/isonaringin (1.343% and 1.191%), diosmin (5.293% and 3.234%) and didymin/neoponcirin (1.187% and 1.113%) content were found higher in 8Â mm and 10Â mm freeze dried fruits. The antioxidant capacity (7.548"“11.643Â mmolÂ Lâˆ’1 Trolox, 8.164"“14.710Â mmolÂ Lâˆ’1 Trolox, 4.008"“5.863Â mmolÂ Lâˆ’1 Trolox by ABTS, DPPH and FRAP assays) and TPC were found higher in freeze dried samples. Significant correlation was found between antioxidant capacity, TPC and flavonoids at p"‰<"‰0.01. Freeze drying technique can be adopted for retaining and quality extraction of bioactive compounds from immature dropped fruits for further use in nutraceutical industries.
INDIA
Nature.com

Characterization of the high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram and equation of state of chromium

The high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram of chromium has been investigated both experimentally (in situ), using a laser-heated diamond-anvil cell technique coupled with synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, and theoretically, using ab initio density-functional theory simulations. In the pressure"“temperature range covered experimentally (up to 90 GPa and 4500 K, respectively) only the solid body-centred-cubic and liquid phases of chromium have been observed. Experiments and computer calculations give melting curves in agreement with each other that can both be described by the Simon"“Glatzel equation \(T_{m}(P) = 2136K (1 + P/25.9)^{0.41}\). In addition, a quasi-hydrostatic equation of state at ambient temperature has been experimentally characterized up to 131 GPa and compared with the present simulations. Both methods give very similar third-order Birch"“Murnaghan equations of state with bulk moduli of 182"“185 GPa and respective pressure derivatives of 4.74"“5.15. According to the present calculations, the obtained melting curve and equation of state are valid up to at least 815 GPa, at which pressure the melting temperature is 9310 K. Finally, from the obtained results, it was possible to determine a thermal equation of state of chromium valid up to 65 GPa and 2100 K.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Fractional boundary element solution of three-temperature thermoelectric problems

The primary goal of this article is to propose a new fractional boundary element technique for solving nonlinear three-temperature (3Â T) thermoelectric problems. Analytical solution of the current problem is extremely difficult to obtain. To overcome this difficulty, a new numerical technique must be developed to solve such problem. As a result, we propose a novel fractional boundary element method (BEM) to solve the governing equations of our considered problem. Because of the advantages of the BEM solution, such as the ability to treat problems with complicated geometries that were difficult to solve using previous numerical methods, and the fact that the internal domain does not need to be discretized. As a result, the BEM can be used in a wide variety of thermoelectric applications. The numerical results show the effects of the magnetic field and the graded parameter on thermal stresses. The numerical results also validate the validity and accuracy of the proposed technique.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tests of rubber granules used as artificial turf for football fields in terms of toxicity to human health and the environment

Rubber waste, in the form of granules of styrene butadiene rubber and ethylene-propylene-diene-monomer with a particle size of 0.5 to 4Â mm, is broadly used for the construction of synthetic surfaces of sport fields. This method of recycling may be significantly limited due to the restrictions on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) content in rubber granules in the European Union since 2022. This also applies to the recommendations of the European Chemicals Agency in relation to the identification of other hazardous chemicals in this waste, including metal elements. The scope of the research included the identification of organotin compounds, PAHs content and 18 elements leached from recycled rubber granules in terms of substances harmful to human health and to natural environment. The research covered 84 samples of rubber granules collected from the surface of football pitches or supplied by recyclers in Poland. The test results showed an over-standard content of PAHs in rubber granules. This result confirms the need to develop alternative directions of rubber granules application: construction and hydro construction, reinforcing soil and roadsides, asphalt pavements, making retaining walls, anti-shock and anti-vibration slabs, soundproofing and damping screens, paving stones and landscaping elements.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Arctic science diplomacy maintains Russia co-operation

Science Diplomacy Center, EvREsearch, Falmouth, Massachusetts, USA. Baeseman Consulting, Stoughton, Wisconsin, USA. Polar Cooperation Research Centre, Kobe University, Kobe, Japan. Leaders of international Arctic-research organizations and Arctic Indigenous peoples’ organizations, from Arctic and non-Arctic states — including Russia — contributed to three webinars held in February and March. These dialogues...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wastewater effluent affects behaviour and metabolomic endpoints in damselfly larvae

Wastewater treatment plant effluents have been identified as a major contributor to increasing anthropogenic pollution in aquatic environments worldwide. Yet, little is known about the potentially adverse effects of wastewater treatment plant effluent on aquatic invertebrates. In this study, we assessed effects of wastewater effluent on the behaviour and metabolic profiles of damselfly larvae (Coenagrion hastulatum), a common aquatic invertebrate species. Four key behavioural traits: activity, boldness, escape response, and foraging (traits all linked tightly to individual fitness) were studied in larvae before and after one week of exposure to a range of effluent dilutions (0, 50, 75, 100%). Effluent exposure reduced activity and foraging, but generated faster escape response. Metabolomic analyses via targeted and non-targeted mass spectrometry methods revealed that exposure caused significant changes to 14 individual compounds (4 amino acids, 3 carnitines, 3 lysolipids, 1 peptide, 2 sugar acids, 1 sugar). Taken together, these compound changes indicate an increase in protein metabolism and oxidative stress. Our findings illustrate that wastewater effluent can affect both behavioural and physiological traits of aquatic invertebrates, and as such might pose an even greater threat to aquatic ecosystems than previously assumed. More long-term studies are now needed evaluate if these changes are linked to adverse effects on fitness. The combination of behavioural and metabolomic assessments provide a promising tool for detecting effects of wastewater effluent, on multiple biological levels of organisation, in aquatic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover serious gene defect in Inuit populations

A newly discovered gene defect among people of Inuit ancestry in Greenland, Canada and Alaska will possibly lead to screening of all newborn Inuits as they will otherwise be at risk of dying from child vaccines or simple viral infections. The gene defect was discovered in close collaboration between researchers...
ALASKA STATE
Nature.com

Effect of acute high-intensity exercise on myocardium metabolic profiles in rat and human study via metabolomics approach

Acute high-intensity exercise can affect cardiac health by altering substance metabolism. However, few metabolomics-based studies provide data on the effect of exercise along with myocardial metabolism. Our study aimed to identify metabolic signatures in rat myocardium during acute high-intensity exercise and evaluate their diagnostic potential for sports injuries. We collected rat myocardium samples and subjects' serum samples before and after acute high-intensity exercise for metabolite profiling to explore metabolic alterations of exercise response in the myocardium. Multivariate analysis revealed myocardium metabolism differed before and after acute high-intensity exercise. Furthermore, 6 target metabolic pathways and 12 potential metabolic markers for acute high-intensity exercise were identified. Our findings provided an insight that myocardium metabolism during acute high-intensity exercise had distinct disorders in complex lipids and fatty acids. Moreover, an increase of purine degradation products, as well as signs of impaired glucose metabolism, were observed. Besides, amino acids were enhanced with a certain protective effect on the myocardium. In this study, we discovered how acute high-intensity exercise affected myocardial metabolism and exercise-related heart injury risks, which can provide references for pre-competition screening, risk prevention, and disease prognosis in competitive sports and effective formulation of exercise prescriptions for different people.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Temperature estimation of a pair of trapped ions

We apply estimation theory to a system formed by two interacting trapped ions. By using the Fisher matrix formalism, we introduce a simple scheme for estimation of the temperature of the longitudinal vibrational modes of the ions. We use the ions interaction to effectively infer the temperature of the individual ions, by optimising the interaction time evolution and by measuring only over one of the ions. We also investigate the effect of a non-thermal reservoir over the inference approach. The non-classicality of one of the ions vibrational modes, introduced due to a squeezed thermal reservoir, does not directly affect the inference of the individual temperatures, although allowing the modes to be entangled. To check actual experimental conditions, we analyze the temperature inference under heating due to surface-electrode noise.
CHEMISTRY

