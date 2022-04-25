ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Propagation of antibiotic resistance genes during anaerobic digestion of thermally hydrolyzed sludge and their correlation with extracellular polymeric substances

By Nervana Haffiez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe positive impact of the thermal hydrolysis process (THP) of sewage sludge on antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) removal during anaerobic digestion (AD) has been reported in the literature. However, little information is available on how changes in different extracellular polymeric substances (EPS) due to THP can influence ARG propagation during AD....

