Jonathan Taylor was PFF's highest-graded running back in 2021

By Wade Flavion
 1 day ago
After an outstanding sophomore season with the Indianapolis Colts where he won the NFL rushing title, former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was listed as Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated running back last season.

It is no surprise to see Taylor as the highest-rated RB from last year after he eclipsed 1,800 yards on the ground and nearly carried the Colts to a playoff birth in 2021. Some of PFF’s highest-graded running backs from years past include Titans RB Derrick Henry in 2020 and Browns’ RB Nick Chubb in 2019.

In his time with the Badgers Jonathan Taylor was special, and it is great to see how his game has translated so well to the NFL.

