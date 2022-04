A longtime passion is rounding into reality for Lahaina table tennis player Noah Clark. With hopes of evolving the sport of ping-pong on Maui, the 25-year-old opened 808 Ping Pong in Lahaina on Feb. 1, the first and only USATT-certified club on the island and among just a few in the state.

