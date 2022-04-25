ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Moon sign dates: What are my sun and moon signs?

By Sun Reporter
 1 day ago
ASTROLOGY novices might think their Sun star sign is all that matters when it comes to the zodiac.

But according to astrologers, your true nature can only be revealed by delving deeper into your entire natal chart - and your Moon sign is seen as the window to your inner world.

What is my sun sign?

In astrology, your Sun sign denotes where the sun was located in the zodiac on the day you were born.

This is what people typically want to know when they ask for your "star sign".

However, this is a common misnomer, as astrologers reveal there is much more to your horoscope than just your Sun sign.

The sun sign dictates the way you present yourself to others - it shows your key personality traits when you are around your friends and can indicate what you want and need in life.

Each Sun sign has positive and negative connotations.

You can find out your sun sign simply by seeing when your birthday falls in the dates below.

  • Aries: March 21 – April 19
  • Taurus: April 20 – May 20
  • Gemini: May 21 – June 20
  • Cancer: June 21 – July 22
  • Leo: July 23 – August 22
  • Virgo: August 23 – September 22
  • Libra: September 23 – October 22
  • Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
  • Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
  • Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
  • Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
  • Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If you want to delve deeper into the meaning of your Sun sign, you can check Mystic Meg's star sign guide.

What is my moon sign and how to calculate it?

The Moon sign is considered the second most important influence in your horoscope chart after the sun.

Your Moon sign holds the key to understanding your emotions and deeper nature.

If your Sun sign represents ego, your Moon sign represents your inner life.

But finding what it is isn't as simple as looking at your date of birth.

Because of the moon's rotation around Earth, you need to know the location of your birth to discover your lunar chart placement.

The moon moves quickly around the zodiac, visiting each sign for about two and a half days.

Here's how to calculate your Moon sign:

  • Find out the exact time you were born - the more precise, the more accurate your natal chart will be
  • Keep in mind your date and location of birth - to figure out where the moon was when you were born
  • Use a free astrology birth chart calculator to get your full chart - including your Sun, Moon and Rising sign

Your moon sign is likely to differ from your sun sign - i.e. you might be a Taurus sun, but your lunar sign might be in Sagittarius.

What does my moon sign mean?

Your Moon sign can reveal some truths about your inner world that you might be keeping hidden from the people around you.

But bear in mind that astrology is not an exact science and your astrological profile is a mix of many factors.

To get the most accurate horoscope, you need to consider all placements in your astrological chart together.

However, some valuable conclusions can be drawn from your moon sign - so find out yours and come back to see what it means.

Aries

Aries moons are direct and blunt when expressing emotions.

As the first sign of the Zodiac and a typical representation of the element of fire, Aries are fuelled by excitement and adventure, and will never miss out on a challenge.

If your moon is in this sign, you probably have a big emotional response to provocation and are likely to adopt an act first, think later approach to life.

The ultimate challenge for an Aries moon is to remain calm and level-headed in heated situations and to balance their quick emotional responses with a more steady outlook.

Taurus

Taurus moons are creatures of comfort and luxury lifestyle.

They thrive when surrounded by their favourite things and can get protective over their personal space and belongings.

They can also be stubborn when it comes to love - as having a routine and a methodical plan of action is imperial to them, making compromising with their significant other a struggle.

Gemini

There's nothing more important for Gemini moons than good communication.

Their curious, witty, intelligent nature demands constant intellectual stimulation and they like being surrounded by interesting people they could talk to.

Nervousness and restlessness are common with this lunar position, which often translates into Gemini moons being really talkative and sometimes overbearing.

They dislike falling into a routine and are constantly on the lookout for personal connections, making them very adventurous and dynamic when it comes to love and friendships.

Cancer

As the natural ruler of Cancer, the moon is 'at home' in this sign.

This makes Cancer moons natural homebodies.

They are empathetic and extremely emotional, and can get territorial when it comes to their possessions or love interests.

If your moon is in this sign, you are no stranger to nostalgia and pining over past events and people, and tend to get easily emotionally attached.

Leo

Leo moons may expect their loved ones to shower them with affection, as attention is the Leo love language.

They love nothing more than to be in the spotlight and thrive when given the opportunity to shine.

But on a more emotional level, people with their lunar placement in this sign love deeply and unconditionally, and will reciprocate all the attention they receive.

Virgo

Virgo moons are practical, reserved, and always brutally honest.

People with Virgo placements are the perfectionists of the Zodiac.

They expect the best from everyone around them, and even more so from themselves.

Although Virgo moons tend to come off cold and even rude at times, they will always be extremely loyal and dedicated in their relationships.

If your moon is in this sign, you might benefit from surrounding yourself with people who can lift the mood and make you laugh - those will be the people who can help you through all your anxieties.

Libra

For Libra moons, it's all about peace and harmony.

They are creatures of love and comfort, and will avoid conflict at any cost.

But be careful - their drive to avoid ruffling any feathers could quickly turn into people-pleasing.

In their friendships and partnerships, they value equality and like-mindedness, and seek someone who understands them on a deep emotional level.

Scorpio

Scorpio moons are the most secretive of signs, as these creatures tend to bury their emotions and inner worlds deeper than anyone.

Their cool, level-headed facade is almost impenetrable.

But Scorpio moons have a rich emotional world inside of them - they are intuitive and in tune with the feelings of the people around them.

And if you are one of the lucky ones to get a glimpse of their inner selves, you will be rewarded with intense passion and loyalty.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius moons are spontaneous and adventure-seeking souls who thrive when they are on the move.

They tend to be easy-going and emotionally uncomplicated, as they live in the moment and quickly let go of any complex feelings.

If you have this lunar placement you crave freedom and don't like being tied down, but you are sometimes terrified of emotional commitment.

Deep down, you crave genuine connections with like-minded people you can explore the world with.

Capricorn

Capricorn moons tend to treat physical and emotional relationships with the same seriousness they apply to the rest of their lives.

The most organised and goal-driven, this sign might sometimes appear stiff and emotionless.

But their inner world hides a secret - underneath their hard exterior, Capricorn moons protect a deep vulnerability and desire to be understood.

If this is your lunar placement, you are not just looking for love - but also for an equally-ambitious and driven life partner who will help you conquer the world.

Aquarius

Aquarius placements are the humanitarians of the Zodiac.

They always speak out for the vulnerable, and they support the underdogs and the ones who need it the most.

Aquarius moons are natural empaths and live and breathe ideas to make the world a better place for everyone in it.

This makes them appear 'quirky', idealistic, and sometimes weird, but that is what makes them so unique.

In a relationship, they look at the big picture and don't get hung up on minute conflicts.

But they don't trust just anyone with their emotions - they would rather keep everyone at an arm's length, which makes them a mystery to the people around them.

Pisces

Pisces moons are gentle, sympathetic and extremely emotionally vulnerable.

They are an open book and can't help but spill their feelings to everyone who would listen.

Caring and kind, they tend to display a giving side in their relationships, putting their partner's emotions and needs above their own.

If you have this placement, you need to learn to protect yourself from people who might be taking advantage of your selfless nature.

What star signs are most compatible?

Love is a complex thing... and so are the ways of the stars.

Your Moon sign can help guide your love life.

Because Moon signs govern our emotionality, they can make an impact on our love lives.

Two people with the same Sun sign and different Moon signs might have a totally different approach to love.

Check out this handy grid from Cafe Astrology to see if your sign matches up with your beloved - it can be used for both sun and moon signs, though separately.

Credit: cafeastrology.com
Credit: cafeastrology.com

