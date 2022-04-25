ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hard Rock Hotel New York Makes Its Debut

Hotel Online
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 – Hard Rock International today announced the opening of the much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel New York. Uniquely situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, steps from iconic landmarks including Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and the Theater District, Hard Rock Hotel New York offers a...

www.hotel-online.com

InsideHook

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
ROCK MUSIC
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Lifestyle
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
Joey Ramone
Lady Gaga
Dwayne Johnson
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Burna Boy Announces Livestream for Historic Madison Square Garden Debut Concert

Click here to read the full article. When Burna Boy hits the Madison Square Garden stage on April 28, the Afro-fusion artist will become the first Nigerian musician to headline a show at the world’s most famous arena. In celebration, he’s letting his international audience in on the making of history with the “One Night in Space” livestream, hosted on YouTube beginning at 9 p.m. ET on the day of the sold-out show. “It’s a really exciting time!” Burna Boy told Rolling Stone when the show was first announced in December. “A kid from the south side of Nigeria headlining Madison...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Watch Haim debut ‘Leaning On You’ as they kick off North American tour

Haim gave ‘Leaning On You’ its live debut as they kicked off their North American ‘One More Haim’ tour last week – check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below. The Los Angeles trio took to the stage at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night (April 24) in support of their third studio album, 2020’s acclaimed ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Journey Preview New LP ‘Freedom’ With ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Click here to read the full article. Journey’s new LP Freedom is arriving on July 8, and they’ve just shared their new single “You Got The Best of Me.” “I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “I usually don’t go in saying I’m going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like “Wheel in the Sky” did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.” Freedom is their first collection of original songs since 2011’s Eclipse. They...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘The past is immaterial’: Ry Cooder and Taj Mahal, reunited after 56 years

Ry Cooder was just 14 when he first saw Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee playing live. “Just their walk to the stage was unbelievably dramatic,” he remembers. The harmonica and guitar-playing folk-blues duo were appearing at a small club in West Hollywood called the Ash Grove. “They came through the audience,” Cooder says, “and Brownie was walking with difficulty, with a built-up shoe, having had polio. And Sonny was hanging on to him, because he was blind. When you are that age everything you encounter – at least for me, in music – is a tremendous revelation. Particularly if you come from Santa Monica – a wasteland of nothingness!”
MUSIC
Billboard

Inside Track: ‘Wild as Her’ Singer Corey Kent at Center of Nashville Bidding War

Nashville has its sights set on Corey Kent, with several country major labels bidding to sign the singer-songwriter. Over the past few months, the independent artist — who’s signed with Triple 8 Management and with Combustion Music for publishing — has vaulted onto the country charts without the aid of a major label, thanks to streaming traction on his song “Wild as Her.” The song sits at No. 40 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, while Kent has risen as high as No. 23 on the all-genre Emerging Artists chart.
NASHVILLE, TN
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC

Community Policy