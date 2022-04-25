Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Big Whopping Twelve Charges!
Dakota News Now is reporting that two Sioux Falls Police Officers found their hands very full, very early, this past Sunday (April 24) morning. Right around 12:30 AM, the officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Charlotte Avenue. A call had come in about a parked truck...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two officers are injured and two patrol cars are damaged following two incidents in Sioux Falls on Thursday. During the traffic stop, authorities say the vehicle backed up and rammed into the patrol car. An investigation revealed it was a rental car — the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old. Landon Johns was seen by the Empire Mall wearing a black sweatshirt and tan sweatpants. Johns is 5’2″ and 120 pounds with blonde hair. If located please call 605-367-7000.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a school bus. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene, near the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue, which is near downtown Sioux Falls. The crash shut down one lane of traffic on 14th...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
I admit, I have a real soft spot for dogs. As a result, stories like this one infuriate me to no end. According to WCCO, last summer, St Paul police found a German Shepard dead in an alley with a 9mm shell casing on the ground next to him. Rondie...
Update: (Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man who died in a Friday afternoon crash has been identified as Peyton Young. Original Story: (Fargo, ND) -- A 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fargo. According to...
Springtime and spring cleaning always usher in rummage sale season in the Sioux Empire. And it's officially garage sale season once again. You've probably noticed a few rummage sales already starting to pop up. But, the granddaddy of them all, the largest collection of garage sales in Sioux Falls each year gets underway again on Wednesday, (April 27) and will run through Saturday, (April 30) in the Southwest section of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Interstate 90 from Sturgis to the Wyoming border remains closed this morning. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that...
PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports multiple vehicles going in the ditch Saturday after losing control due to icy and slippery conditions. Perkins County Sherriff’s Office urges drivers to stay off the road again this weekend as they are experiencing extreme winter...
Road construction season in Sioux Falls kicked into high gear this week with five different projects getting underway in various places throughout the city. The first is the intersection reconstruction work at East 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue, where one lane of traffic will be maintained in all directions throughout the duration of the project.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said last week that a second arrest was expected in its investigation into the shooting death of Trishay Thompson in January. On Monday they delivered on that promise, charging 22-year-old Salifou Sahr with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. Des Moines […]
UPDATE: The Sioux Falls Police Department has confirmed on its Twitter page that Landon has been safely located. Original story is located below. It's always an uneasy feeling for parents when their child or children go missing. It's even more alarming when your child disappears while being in a public setting. That appears to be the situation of missing Sioux Falls resident Landon Johns.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Around 1.7 million vehicles are stolen every year in the U.S. And while the state of South Dakota only accounts for a sliver of that overall number, car thieves are still making their presence known in the Mount Rushmore State. Some vehicles appear to be more valuable to carjackers than...
