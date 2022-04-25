ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride

By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyre Sampson, 14, died in March...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

The family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died last month on an Orlando amusement park ride, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. His father says he hopes the legal action reforms the industry so no other family has to endure this kind of heartbreak. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.April 26, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Accident
TODAY.com

Amusement park death: Ride seat 'misadjusted' before teen's death

Officials in Florida revealed new details surrounding the Orlando amusement park accident that took the life of 14-year-old Tyre Samson. Preliminary findings show the ride’s operator made adjustments to some of the ride’s safety features that may have contributed to the teenager’s death. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.April 19, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy