Family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
Operator "mis-adjustments" on an Orlando, Florida, amusement park ride were a contributing factor when a teen slid out of his seat and fell to his death last month, officials said Monday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of Missouri, died March 24 after plunging from the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park, officials...
Tyre Sampson should still be alive, and his family will announce in a press conference around 11:30 am in St. Louis that they are going to sue the Theme Park, the Owner for the wrongful death of their son. Tyre Sampson’s mother Nekia Dodd is supposed to talk to the...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
The family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died last month on an Orlando amusement park ride, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. His father says he hopes the legal action reforms the industry so no other family has to endure this kind of heartbreak. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.April 26, 2022.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Officials in Florida revealed new details surrounding the Orlando amusement park accident that took the life of 14-year-old Tyre Samson. Preliminary findings show the ride’s operator made adjustments to some of the ride’s safety features that may have contributed to the teenager’s death. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.April 19, 2022.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
The parents and grandfather of the little girl found underneath the steps in a Saugerties home are expected in court today. Kimberly Shultis, her husband Kirk Shultis Jr. and his father - Kirk Shultis Sr. are all accused in the abduction. Six-year-old Paislee was found under the steps in a...
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
