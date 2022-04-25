ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for Proposals, Arts in Community Awards: Performance

Athens, Georgia
To promote creative place-making in our community, the ACAC invites local organizations, groups, and artists to apply for an Arts in Community Award (AICA) to support performance-based project, event, or activity in Athens-Clarke County that contributes to the vitality, unique identity, and livability of the Athens community.

Two awards at $2,000 each will be issued to fund proposals for public projects, events, or activities that interpret the theme of “Performance” and contribute to the vitality, unique identity, and livability of the Athens community. Performance is the foundation of many art forms, from theater and film to dance and music. ACAC seeks proposals for time-bound projects (concerts, plays, poetry readings, exhibitions, screenings, panel discussions, etc.)

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2022 at 11:59pm. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2022. Funded proposals will be subject to reporting requirements facilitated by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission (ACAC). Applications can be found on the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission website.

