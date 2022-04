Ahead of the release of their new issue, Total Film magazine has released a trio of stills from Disney+'s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. The show, which will see Star Wars prequel series standout Ewan McGregor return to the role for the first time in years, takes place in between the prequel trilogy and Obi-Wan's death in Star Wars: A New Hope. It will air just over a month from now, marking the latest installment in the Disney+ Star Wars canon, which also includes The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While characters like Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian, and Cassian Andor all reportedly have shows on the way, it's Obi-Wan who will follow those bounty hunters out of the gate.

