Coronado Crime Report (April 16 through April 22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported boat parts taken.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Margarita Avenue

Victim reported golf cart taken.

Hit and Run on Margarita Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.

Arrests:

4/16/2022: Underage Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

20 year old male

4/16/2022: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Grand Caribe Court

24 year old male

4/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of Ynez Place

21 year old female

4/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old female

4/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

21 year old male

4/19/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male

4/21/2022: Inadequately Displaying a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

21 year old female

4/21/2022: Carrying a Concealed Firearm In Public and Without Registration of the Firearm – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

22 year old male

4/21/2022: Carrying a Concealed Dagger in Public – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old female

4/22/2022: Providing False or Fraudulent Registration of Vehicle and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Felony on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

21 year old male

