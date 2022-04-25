ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Study examines how better communication can boost recycling

By Cory Nealon
University at Buffalo Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. – A University at Buffalo-led study examines how improved communication can support efforts to increase recycling in New York State and the rest of the United States. The study, “Predicting recycling intention in New York state: The impact of cognitive and social factors,” was published in...

www.buffalo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
Simplemost

Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
FRANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yang
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Recyclable Materials#Materials Management#University At Buffalo
Salon

A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

White House Seeks Expanded Powers to Detect, Destroy Threatening Drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said Monday it is seeking expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones, including asking for new authority to protect airports and for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government departments. Congress in 2018 expanded the authority of the Justice Department and...
U.S. POLITICS
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
China
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

We Need Root and Branch Change to Tackle Deforestation Head-On

Many governments made grandiose commitments when addressing deforestation at COP26. Nonetheless, revelations from the start of 2022 show that the destruction and exploitation of these critical biomes continue apace. Source: National Geographic/Youtube. There are many, often interlinked reasons why that’s the case. And we need root and branch change to...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions. Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy