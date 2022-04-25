ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby formula shortage continues, leading to empty shelves and retailers rationing

Baby formula is in short supply across the country, due to...

Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Food and Grocery Retailers in North America

Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
Real Simple

Kinder Recalls Various Chocolate Assortments Days Before Easter Due to Salmonella Concerns

Check your Easter baskets! Ferrero U.S.A is recalling several different chocolate assortments days ahead of the Easter holiday because there are concerns that the products may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. The impacted items—Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket—are being voluntarily recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected.
FOOD SAFETY
CJ Coombs

Historical food recalls in the U.S.

Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash. With the passing of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, this needed law established standards for the transportation, inspection, and labeling of food and led to the eventual creation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
KROC News

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

