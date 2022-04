LAKE CHARLES – Despite four runs in the final two innings, the McNeese Cowboys (23-18) fell to Louisiana-Monroe (15-23-1) 8-7 Tuesday evening at Joe Miller Ballpark. McNeese struck first, plating a run in the bottom of the first as Braden Duhon led off the game with a single and came around to score on Julian Gonzales’ RBI double, but the Warhawks responded with two runs in the top half of the second thanks to a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO