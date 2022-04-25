ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Richard Rotter reverses course and pleads not guilty in death of Everett Officer Dan Rocha

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KIMA TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. — In a sharp reversal from last week, the man accused of fatally shooting Everett police Officer Dan Rocha before running over his body while driving away from the scene pleaded not guilty Monday and as a result has been scheduled to stand trial in the case next...

kimatv.com

