Richard Rotter reverses course and pleads not guilty in death of Everett Officer Dan Rocha
By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KIMA TV
1 day ago
EVERETT, Wash. — In a sharp reversal from last week, the man accused of fatally shooting Everett police Officer Dan Rocha before running over his body while driving away from the scene pleaded not guilty Monday and as a result has been scheduled to stand trial in the case next...
In an abrupt course correction, the man accused of killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha has pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder, citing the need for a competency assessment. Last week, Richard Rotter, 50, indicated that he would plead guilty to the murder charge, in addition to unlawful possession...
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A 35-year-old Gig Harbor man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after police say he pointed a shotgun at law enforcement officers while they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order on April 19. Matthew Rosenthal was charged Friday for the incident...
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and left in critical condition at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a call came in about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday about a confrontation inside an apartment at 7720 Timber Hill Drive in Everett.
EVERETT, Wash. - A man is seriously injured after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. KOMO News has confirmed the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Timber Hill Drive in Everett a little after 2 p.m. Police tell us there was an argument at the apartment complex...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department. The 33-year-old suspect was identified as off-duty Auburn police officer Michael Smith, according to the Auburn Police Department. Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave while...
A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports. Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club. She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
An 8-year-old girl was last seen walking down her driveway to her school bus stop 40 years ago in Washington, the sheriff’s office said. Chila Silvernails never made it on her school bus on April 20, 1982, in Kalama, Washington, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An employee at a Nordstrom Rack store was attacked by a robbery suspect who was trying to leave the store with merchandise he had not paid for. On April 14, Lynnwood police officers were called to Nordstrom Rack for reports that a shoplifting suspect had punched a loss prevention officer in the face, turning the crime from a theft to a robbery, according to Lynnwood Police Department public affairs and communications manager Joanna Small.
SEATTLE — A man drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after he was shot once in the face, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report. On Monday at 1:51 a.m., the shooting victim arrived at UW Medical Center – Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Hospital, at 1550 N 115th St.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
