Portland, OR

Win Tickets ($30): 5 Guys Named Moe @ Ponderosa Lounge & Grill | High Energy 12-Piece Horn Driven Show, 2 Free Tickets

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article5 Guys Named Moe is a high-energy ​12-piece horn-driven show band that’s sure to be a hit! Entertaining audiences for well over 30 years the band is one of America’s finest cover/party bands!!. But why “5 Guys Named Moe”? … there are more...

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
The Oregonian

Food Cart Week begins, a top Portland chef pops up in the valley and other food events for April 2022

Five top Portland chefs will assemble for a walk-around tasting event to benefit No Kid Hungry at the FINEX Cast Iron Cookware factory on April 30. Participating chefs include Carlo Lamagna of The Oregonian’s 2021 Restaurant of the Year Magna, Karl Holl of Smith Teamaker, Troy Maclarty of Bollywood Theater, Thomas Pisha-Duffly of Gado Gado and Scott Dolich of Stone Soup PDX, plus local beer, wine, cocktails and zero-proof beverages for $50 per person, with all sales going to No Kid Hungry.
WWEEK

Feast Portland Is Scrapping All of Its Live, In-Person Events for 2022

We may have taken off our masks and lifted restrictions on gatherings, but COVID isn’t done dashing out plans just yet. Today, Feast Portland—the citywide smorgasbord that once attracted 20,000 people—announced that all live events for 2022 are canceled. The Instagram post cited ongoing struggles in the hospitality industry that stemmed from the original pandemic closures. Portland Monthly was first to report the news.
PORTLAND, OR

