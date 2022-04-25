ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new era of mitochondrial genome editing has begun

Science Daily
 1 day ago

Researchers from the Center for Genome Engineering within the Institute for Basic Science developed a new gene-editing platform called transcription activator-like effector-linked deaminases, or TALED. TALEDs are base editors capable of performing A-to-G base conversion in mitochondria. This discovery was a culmination of a decades-long journey to cure human genetic diseases,...

www.sciencedaily.com

Interesting Engineering

A new regenerative drug from MIT scientists can reverse hearing loss

These images show cellular regeneration, in pink, in a preclinical model of sensorineural hearing loss. The control is on the left and the right has been treated. MIT. Hearing loss is a common problem that is becoming more prevalent day by day. It is even estimated that over 700 million people – or 10 percent of the population – will suffer from hearing loss, according to WHO.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Scientists identify genetic variants linked to mobility changes in aging

Genetic variants in an enzyme that is important to mitochondrial function may contribute to whether individuals maintain or lose strength and mobility as they age. Age-related changes in strength and mobility may depend on genetic variations in a critical mitochondrial enzyme, suggests a study published today in eLife. The results...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic and TCR profiling data reveal the distinct molecular traits in epithelial ovarian cancer histotypes

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is classified into five major histotypes: high-grade serous (HGSOC), low-grade serous (LGSOC), clear cell (CCOC), endometrioid (ENOC), and mucinous (MOC). However, the landscape of molecular and immunological alterations in these histotypes, especially LGSOC, CCOC, ENOC, and MOC, is largely uncharacterized. We collected 101 treatment-naive EOC patients. The resected tumor tissues and paired preoperative peripheral blood samples were collected and subjected to target sequencing of 1021 cancer-associated genes and T cell repertoire sequencing. Distinct characteristics of mutations were identified among the five histotypes. Furthermore, tumor mutation burden (TMB) was found to be higher in CCOC and ENOC, but lower in LGSOC and HGSOC. Alterations associated with DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways and homologous recombination deficiencies (HRD) were prevalent in five histotypes. CCOC demonstrated increased level of T cell clonality compared with HSGOC. Interestingly, the proportion of the 100 most common T cell clones was associated with TMB and tumor neoantigen burden in CCOC, highlighting more sensitive anti-tumor responses in this histotype, which was also evidenced by the enhanced convergent recombination of T cell clones. These findings shed light on the molecular traits of genomic alteration and T cell repertoire in the five major EOC histotypes and may help optimize clinical management of EOC with different histotypes.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Polymerase#Double Stranded Dna#A New Era#Mitochondria#Taled#Crispr Cas
scitechdaily.com

Structures Considered Key to Gene Expression Are Surprisingly Dynamic and Short-Lived

MIT research finds genome loops don’t last long in cells; theories of how loops control gene expression may need to be revised. In human chromosomes, DNA is coated by proteins to form an extremely long beaded string. This “string” is folded into multiple loops, which are thought to aid cells in controlling gene expression and facilitating DNA repair, among other functions. According to a new MIT study, these loops are more dynamic and shorter-lived than previously thought.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Thyroid hormone found to be a missing ingredient in lab-made liver cells

Stem cells are the versatile building blocks from which every cell type in the body—from neurons to skin cells to blood cells—is ultimately descended. Researchers have also figured out how to turn stem cells into different cell types in the lab, which has been helpful for studying health and disease in their normal cellular contexts, and could be used to generate cells for medical transplants. Whitehead Institute Founding Member Rudolf Jaenisch not only uses these cells in his research, but has spent much of his career discovering and improving the methods for making accurate laboratory models out of stem cell-derived cells.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lab-grown stem cells can repair muscle injury and disease, study shows

Scientists have cultivated human muscle stem cells capable of renewing themselves and repairing muscle tissue damage in mice, an advance that may lead to new ways of treating wasting disorders in people.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal Cell Stem Cell, scientists genetically reprogrammed lab-cultured human skin cells into a more primitive state in which they can develop into almost any type of cell in the body. These primitive cells – known as induced pluripotent stem (IPS) cells – were mixed with a solution of standard cell growth factors and nutrients to nudge them to differentiate into...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Diabetes researchers find gut microbiota regulate pancreatic growth, exocrine function, and gut hormones

Gut microbes can regulate the exocrine and endocrine functions of the pancreas and hormone production of the gastrointestinal tract, findings that may help develop potential treatments for diabetes and other diseases, a team of researchers from Boston College, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Maastricht University, Netherlands, report in the journal Diabetes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dividing walls: How immune cells enter tissue

To get to the places where they are needed, immune cells not only squeeze through tiny pores. They even overcome wall-like barriers of tightly packed cells. Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) have now discovered that cell division is key to their success. Together with other recent studies, their findings published in Science give the full picture of a process just as important for healing as for the spread of cancer.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Studying intranasal human milk as stem cell therapy in preterm infants with intraventricular hemorrhage

A new study demonstrates that intranasal human milk is a safe and feasible intervention for intraventricular hemorrhage, a serious cause of morbidity in preterm infants. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2022 Meeting, taking place April 21-25 in Denver. This is the first prospective trial on safety and feasibility of intranasal human milk administration in neonates with intraventricular hemorrhage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bigger slant for a better plant: Decoding leaf angle genetics for better crop yields

Plants have been the primary source of our food for ages. With the human population growing rapidly, there is a continual increase in the demand for food produce. Since agricultural land is limited, fulfilling this increasing demand requires finding ways to improve the food crop productivity from existing cultivations. "Crop architecture," or the design of the crop plant, can have a major influence on its produce. Identifying crop architecture patterns and underlying biology could, therefore, help improve agricultural productivity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Normalizing and denoising protein expression data from droplet-based single cell profiling

Multimodal single-cell profiling methods that measure protein expression with oligo-conjugated antibodies hold promise for comprehensive dissection of cellular heterogeneity, yet the resulting protein counts have substantial technical noise that can mask biological variations. Here we integrate experiments and computational analyses to reveal two major noise sources and develop a method called "dsb" (denoised and scaled by background) to normalize and denoise droplet-based protein expression data. We discover that protein-specific noise originates from unbound antibodies encapsulated during droplet generation; this noise can thus be accurately estimated and corrected by utilizing protein levels in empty droplets. We also find that isotype control antibodies and the background protein population average in each cell exhibit significant correlations across single cells, we thus use their shared variance to correct for cell-to-cell technical noise in each cell. We validate these findings by analyzing the performance of dsb in eight independent datasets spanning multiple technologies, including CITE-seq, ASAP-seq, and TEA-seq. Compared to existing normalization methods, our approach improves downstream analyses by better unmasking biologically meaningful cell populations. Our method is available as an open-source R package that interfaces easily with existing single cell software platforms such as Seurat, Bioconductor, and Scanpy and can be accessed at "dsb [https://cran.r-project.org/package=dsb]".
SCIENCE

