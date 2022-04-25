Parks & Recreation Hosts Annual Fishing Derby, Sat., May 7

Proceeds from the tournament will be given in a scholarship to a student in Paso Robles for college expenses. –The Dick Beiden Tribute Pickleball Tournament was held on Friday, April 22. It was a very happy and emotional event. His wife Patty, his daughter Richelle and his son Doug were all in attendance. Doug came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament was put on by the Paso Robles Pickleball Club at Centennial Park.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO