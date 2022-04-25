Parks & Recreation Hosts Annual Fishing Derby, Sat., May 7

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.
The City of Ammon will hold the second Annual Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m.
The post Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser set for May 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
Proceeds from the tournament will be given in a scholarship to a student in Paso Robles for college expenses. –The Dick Beiden Tribute Pickleball Tournament was held on Friday, April 22. It was a very happy and emotional event. His wife Patty, his daughter Richelle and his son Doug were all in attendance. Doug came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament was put on by the Paso Robles Pickleball Club at Centennial Park.
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that the second round of spring stocking will occur beginning Tuesday, April 19 through May 2. Over 40 plus, freshwater areas will be restocked, after DEM stocked over 60,000 fish in over 100 water ways for this year’s Opening Day. The freshwaters are the following:
TBLA Bass Unlimited Banquet had an outstanding attendance of over 600. (Ramona Moore) The Toledo Bend Lake Association’s (TBLA) 2022 Banquet and Auction was a resounding success. The sold out event was TBLA’s first banquet in three years, and it was clear from the attendance that the lakes area was ready to put COVID-19 behind and celebrate Toledo Bend once again.
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for your next trip in the Heartland? Let’s head to a town with fewer than 600 people, but with so much life. From the downtown boardwalk, to a secret garden, it’s a town with history, creativity and alpacas. This is Makanda. For Dave...
Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin Moose will host a special pre-season pizza party for the players, cheerleaders, coaches, parents, and alumni of the Tiffin Youth Football & Cheer league on Thursday, April 28. According to a press release from the Moose, the youth football league will have a large...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will host Boro Fest this weekend in downtown Edinboro. Boro Fest 2022 will be held over two days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 29, followed by disc golf fun on April 30. The fest is a product of the school’s Event Planning course which is part of the […]
Grab some friends or family on Mother's Day morning. Walk or run on Sunday, May 8th from Bozeman Pond to benefit one of our most important resources, Haven. We'll be there to support victims of domestic violence and stalking, just by participating in this fun event. First things first: this...
The 38th Annual Big Bass Splash on Lake Sam Rayburn wrapped up this past Sunday. Ralph Dupuy of Groves, Texas became the first-ever repeat winner of this tournament with his first-place bass that weighed 11.1 pounds. His grand prize package included a new boat, a new truck, and $10,000 cash. That's not too shabby for 3 days of fishing for an amateur angler.
When it comes to food, a bird's gotta do what a bird's gotta do. A new video proves that size doesn't matter as a tiny Illinois bird did a funky dance to scare off a competitor. This fun bird encounter happened recently in Pekin, Illinois with a very simple explanation:
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular, local pizza place in Peoria announced Monday that it will soon be shutting down. According to a Facebook post from Cheeze Nuts Brick Oven Pizzeria in Junction City, the restaurant will close on May 1. The business has been open for the last...
The Hillsdale FFA Plant Sale will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from April 28 to May 21, according to a news release from Hillsdale FFA. Hours for Thursdays and Fridays are from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and for Saturdays they are 8 a.m. to noon. The sale has annual...
Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.
Comments / 0