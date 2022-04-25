BLOG: Monday's skate at PPG Paints Arena

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "The main thing is that we're focusing on us and our game and what we need to do to stay sharp in the details of it. We're playing a hungry team tonight, so we've got to have the same hunger that they have, so that's what's going to make it a competitive game here tonight. Something that we definitely have to look forward to and finish off on the right foot heading to the postseason."

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO