ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police seize multiple guns during routine traffic stops

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said Monday they seized multiple firearms over the weekend during routine traffic stops. SJPD tweeted photos...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police release new image of Home Depot arson suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives investigating an arson fire that wiped out a San Jose Home Depot on Thursday urged more witnesses to come forward. Investigators with the San Jose Police Department are searching for more witnesses who saw Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue at the store before or after the blaze erupted on April 9.
KTVU FOX 2

17-year-old pregnant girl shot in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot in her San Jose home on Monday, police said. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. One neighbor told KTVU she was shot in the leg. Another resident, Tim Johnson, said the neighborhood "is...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Kidnapped baby found in San Jose, suspect in custody: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A three-month-old baby who was kidnaped from San Jose was found on Tuesday and a suspect was in custody. The discovery capped about 20 hours of an intense hunt to find missing Brandon Cuellar, who was taken from an apartment complex on Monday around 1 p.m. at Elm and McKenzie streets by a man who appeared to take him away in a baby carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Firearms#Seizure#Sjpd
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy