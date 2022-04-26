‘Connection and community:’ People with aphasia stress importance of supportive relationships

EAU CLAIRE — For a long time, Al Pezzi insisted nothing was wrong. He occasionally couldn’t say a word like “screwdriver” but otherwise felt fine.

‘I was the one who always kept saying, ‘There’s no problem, there’s no problem,’” Pezzi said.

When more language issues developed, though, Al and Karen Pezzi knew there was a problem. He was diagnosed in September 2020 with primary progressive aphasia, an acquired communication disorder.

Primary progressive aphasia has impacted Al’s speech and understanding of others’ speech. He cannot read for as long as before, and it is challenging to write. Aphasia has limited his physical capabilities, and he no longer hunts alone.

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s a pain in the butt,” Al said.

Karen’s support, plus regular treatment with a speech language pathologist and meeting other people with aphasia, have helped Al face the disorder, which is incurable.

It was difficult to receive the diagnosis, but the Pezzis are working to address it and have connected with people in similar situations.

“It’s so nice to know that there are people out there who understand,” Karen said.

What is aphasia?

When the family of actor Bruce Willis announced last month that he had aphasia, it gave area people familiar with the disorder the chance to talk more with friends, family and community members about aphasia.

Aphasia is an umbrella term for several types of disorders that limit a person’s ability to process language. Aphasia can make it difficult to speak and understand what others are saying, and it often restricts reading and writing ability.

At least 2 million people in the U.S. have the disorder, according to the National Aphasia Association. It is most often acquired after a stroke but can also result from a head injury, brain tumor or other neurodegenerative diseases. It most commonly affects people age 65 and older but can impact all ages.

Aphasia impacts communication but does not affect intellect or hearing.

“People with aphasia retain their intelligence and the desire to communicate and engage,” said Mary Beth Clark, a speech language pathologist and clinical manager of rehabilitation services at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Willis is stepping away from acting because of the disorder, and aphasia often creates work-related challenges, said Tom Sather, associate professor in the UW-Eau Claire Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Al Pezzi was retired when he acquired the disorder. Like the Pezzis, who married in 1985, Willis’ loved ones said they are dealing with aphasia “as a strong family unit.”

Support systems are crucial for living with the disorder.

“Getting an opportunity to be with people where you can feel like it’s a safe place and you can have interactions is really important,” said Jerry Hoepner, associate professor in the UW-Eau Claire Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Adjusting to a complex disorder

Al Pezzi was initially reluctant to tell people he had aphasia but ultimately informed family and friends in a straightforward manner.

The way to tell others about an aphasia diagnosis depends on the person, but it is key to describe the disorder and its impact.

“It’s important to tell people … exactly what aphasia is and what it isn’t, and how you expect to be talked to or treated as you normally are,” said Carin Keyes, a community speech language pathologist and president of the nonprofit Chippewa Valley Aphasia Network.

For Wayne Zorn, the loving support of CeCelia Zorn, friends and family have helped him live with primary progressive aphasia and advancing dementia, which is commonly associated with PPA.

CeCelia said she and Wayne were “as open and honest as possible” when telling people that Wayne had aphasia after he was diagnosed in 2014. He also uses a card to explain his disorder in public places like restaurants.

Wayne is essentially nonverbal and has trouble understanding speech. The one phrase he says is “yeah but like that” or a shortened version, and the phrase can mean many things.

“Sometimes it’s an expression of joy,” CeCelia said. “Sometimes it’s nothing that I can figure out. I’m just happy to hear his voice.”

CeCelia said friends and family have gained comfort with Wayne’s disorder. Early on, the Zorns emphasized that primary progressive aphasia gradually gets worse, so well-intentioned wishes for improvement were impractical.

The Pezzis said people have largely been understanding of Al’s diagnosis, though some well-meaning individuals without aphasia wrongly tried to offer sympathy by saying they also forgot words.

Hoepner said loved ones’ understanding of the complex disorder evolves over time.

“It takes a while to wrap your head around the idea that cognition is intact and that you know what you want to say, it’s just being able to say it,” Hoepner said.

Clark said it is crucial for family and friends to understand that aphasia affects someone’s life but doesn’t define the person. She said it can be helpful to say, “I know you know” to someone with aphasia who can’t say a word.

“That simple phrase shows that you respect them and, most importantly, that you’re acknowledging their competence,” Clark said.

Staying socially active

Everyone interviewed stressed the importance of socializing with friends and connecting with other people who have aphasia.

“It seems like the people that live successfully with (aphasia), whatever successfully means to the person, they’re doing things, even though it’s different,” Sather said. “That takes both the community and the offering to have something that is aphasia-friendly … and then also the person to have that mindset.”

To stay active, the Pezzis have made a conscious effort to visit friends and family and do things together like snowshoeing and ice fishing.

Wayne Zorn’s days are occupied with a morning routine of breakfast, a shower and letting their dog out. That is often followed by singing lessons and working on puzzles, two activities he also enjoyed before aphasia. It is taking more time for Wayne to learn lyrics, though, so CeCelia is not sure how long he will continue to perform in a local choir.

To increase connection, the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Network has regular group meetings, which the Pezzis and Zorns attend.

“A lot of the members in our community groups, they want to know that they’re not alone,” said Keyes, a group staffer.

Maintaining social connections can lessen potential secondary impacts of aphasia like loneliness and depression. Research has shown that having few social relationships is a risk factor for mortality and that social isolation can be equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

‘Connection and community’

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person activities, making it tougher for people with aphasia to stay connected, but in-person options have returned.

At Mayo, most of Clark’s appointments with people with aphasia are in-person now, which she said is a better format for communication. The Pezzis live in Tomahawk and travel about 130 miles to Eau Claire to work with Clark every two weeks.

Some patients didn’t participate in virtual treatment during the pandemic, a challenging reality, but most kept at it.

“The most difficult piece for me was seeing individuals become less involved or saddened by the loss of personal connection when you did have to meet virtually,” Clark said. “For the most part, they’re resilient, they’re focused on improving their communication to return to life, and yet the virtual visits weren’t the best venue due to their communication limitations.”

After more than a year, the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Network returned to in-person group meetings in summer 2021, and remote options remain. Sather, a group staffer, said the hybrid meeting approach will likely continue for the foreseeable future, since it creates access for more people.

Between in-person and virtual formats, Sather said there is an equal, if not higher, number of options than before the pandemic. He added that meeting attendance is close to pre-COVID levels.

During those first in-person meetings, Clark, a group staffer, said it was excellent for members to reconnect.

“You could genuinely tell that they were so appreciative of being there and being together,” Clark said.

Keyes shared a similar sentiment about meeting in-person again with a Postcrossing group. She works with locals with aphasia, including the Zorns, who send postcards around the world, often introducing recipients to aphasia.

After about a year-and-a-half of virtual meetings, Keyes and CeCelia Zorn said it was “wonderful” to reconvene.

“You could just feel the happiness when people come in and see each other again,” Keyes said.

The Chippewa Valley Aphasia Camp is also scheduled to return this September. The multi-day camp, which began in 2004, was canceled in 2020 and ‘21 because of COVID-19.

There were virtual gatherings the past two years, which were not nearly the same as in-person, but they still had good participation, which Sather said “reiterated … that people are seeking that connection and community.”

At camp, Clark looks forward to seeing people reunite, try new activities and return to fun hobbies.

“They forget about the aphasia, they’re happy, they’re enjoying themselves,” Clark said. “For many of these individuals, they reengage in some of those activities that they were in before because of that success they had at camp.”

‘Work in progress’

The Zorns attended the camp, and Wayne often golfed and biked. He cannot do as many physical activities now, but CeCelia said Wayne has the same easygoing disposition as when they married in 1974.

“There are aspects of his personality that have not changed,” CeCelia said.

Some aspects of her personality have changed, however. CeCelia patiently helped Wayne show iPad photos during an interview and said she has learned that trait over the past eight years.

Patience “doesn’t come naturally for me,” CeCelia said. “I keep reminding myself it’s a work in progress.”

She occasionally becomes impatient, but only briefly.

“It’s momentary, and I think, ‘CeCelia, this is just the disease, knock it off,’” she said.

The Pezzis have learned patience as well. They occasionally get frustrated if Al is trying to say a word Karen doesn’t know, but she has learned to let him finish a thought.

“It’s a fine line between having him be independent … and letting him try and converse versus wanting to step in and fix it,” Karen said.

In terms of physical independence, Karen feels OK leaving Al on his own for a few hours, but he drives less and works with tools less often.

Because of the severity of Wayne’s illness, CeCelia does not leave her husband alone.

“Wayne goes with me,” CeCelia said. “We’re connected at the hip.”

CeCelia diligently looks after Wayne but sometimes makes a mistake, like leaving out a hot oven rack that Wayne tried to push in without wearing mitts.

“I worry that I will miss something that might be harmful, but you just do what you can,” CeCelia said.

When miscues inevitably happen, CeCelia accepts them, remembering a sentence from their speech language pathologist: “Sometimes we get things right, and sometimes we just tank.”

She aims to see the humor in situations caused by the disease, such as Wayne pouring coffee grounds in the water section of a coffee maker. CeCelia loves Wayne’s laugh and enjoys spending time with people who have known them for many years and can share moments of levity.

However, CeCelia doesn’t linger on memories that occurred before Wayne had aphasia, preferring to think about ways they can productively move forward.

“Dwelling on the past and what Wayne could do isn’t really helpful for me,” CeCelia said. “When people say, ‘Remember when we went on this vacation?’ Yeah, I remember. It makes me sad. For me, I need to focus on today and tomorrow.”

‘Keep working at it’

The Pezzis also focus on the present. Since receiving his primary progressive aphasia diagnosis, Al has worked “to find out exactly what I can do to help myself and my wife,” he said.

That includes keeping a daily activity notebook, Karen captioning pictures of occurrences and Al reminding himself to take his time when working around the house.

That doesn’t mean things are easy, though. The Pezzis have children who live outside the state, and it is difficult to describe the daily challenges of aphasia to them and “not be so negative all the time,” Karen said.

It can be daunting to face the incurable disorder, but the Pezzis and Zorns will continue addressing it together.

“We’re just gonna keep working at it,” Al said.