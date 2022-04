Private equity firm Blackstone Group is now eyeing a potential acquisition of Ubisoft. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the French studio behind the Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six franchises has been looking to sell in recent months and has now attracted the attention of several private equity firms including the Blackstone Group and KKR & Co, the two largest in the world. Both firms have “preliminary takeover interest” but Ubisoft has not entered “any serious negotiations with potential acquirers” just yet.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO