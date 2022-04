POMEROY — Two Meigs County baseball programs received financial boosts recently following donations in memory of a Pomeroy man. The Meigs High School Baseball Team and the Middleport Youth League each received $5,000 in memory of Jacob “Briar” Wolfe. Wolfe, 19, was a 2020 graduate of Meigs...

POMEROY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO