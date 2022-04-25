ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Why California’s Famous Gilroy Garlic Festival Might Never Come Back

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8XGI_0fJfFQlp00
Photo: Getty Images

California's beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival has been canceled this year and the future of the annual event is uncertain said organizers, according to the Associated Press . The celebration has been a yearly tradition for over 40 years and always draws massive crowds over the three days.

“Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with the prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of Gilroy, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Board has decided not to move ahead with a traditional festival for 2022 — and perhaps the foreseeable future,” the festival association announced in a social media post on Friday, April 22.

The association said the city required that the festival have more insurance than the minimum general liability coverage of $1 million. However, the festival has been facing problems long before the pandemic. Past president of the group, Tom Cline , told The Mercury News that the event has faced financial challenges in eight of the last 10 years. Furthermore, in 2019 a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the event, killing three people and wounding 13 others before killing himself . According to AP , related lawsuits are pending. The association statement also pledged to find a way to hold a "more intimate, local festival."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Reacts to Gilroy Garlic Festival Cancellation

Bay Area residents are reacting after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced Thursday that it would it cancel the popular annual festival indefinitely. In a statement Thursday, the festival board said because of the lingering uncertainties due to the pandemic and high insurance costs, there won’t be a festival in the “foreseeable future.”
GILROY, CA
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilroy Garlic Festival#Garlic#Lawsuits#The Associated Press#The Festival Association#The Mercury News#Ap#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mount Shasta Herald

How these California, Oregon small towns survived after losing a big employer

This country is littered with dying small towns that lacked a Plan B, one they should have had in place before the mill shut down or the factory moved to Mexico. Mount Shasta, California, and Ashland, Oregon did it right. Located in the California-Oregon border region where I live, they avoided economic devastation by having their survival plans well underway by the time their lumber mills began to shut down more than a half century ago.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former California high school track star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

MADISON, Wis. - Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin's track and cross country teams and former student-athlete in Ventura County, has died. She was 21. Shulze's family announced on April 15 that she died by suicide two days earlier. "Sarah took her own life," the family said....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
813
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy