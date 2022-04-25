Highest paying jobs in Springfield for high school graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,070

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#49. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,140

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,320

– Employment: 33,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)

— Wichita, KS ($56,010)

#48. Correctional officers and jailers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,590

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#47. Meter readers, utilities

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,610

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#46. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,970

– #439 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#45. Machinists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,030

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#44. Automotive body and related repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,140

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#43. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,460

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

#42. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,480

– #408 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#41. Maintenance workers, machinery

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,430

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#40. Chefs and head cooks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $47,030

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#39. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $47,860

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#38. Real estate sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#37. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $49,310

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#36. Carpenters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,060

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#35. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#34. Postal service clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,130

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#33. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,220

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#32. Structural iron and steel workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,700

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#31. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,930

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)

#30. Real estate brokers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#29. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,680

– #427 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#28. Surveying and mapping technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#27. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,290

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#26. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,480

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

#25. Advertising sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,060

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#24. Electricians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,100

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#23. Postal service mail carriers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,470

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#22. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,980

– #440 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#21. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,220

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#20. Sheet metal workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,670

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#19. Industrial machinery mechanics

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,820

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#18. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#17. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,460

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#16. Construction and building inspectors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,980

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#15. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,420

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,070

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#13. Food service managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,100

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $60,480

– #445 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,790

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $62,130

– #479 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,610

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#8. Insurance sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,790

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#7. Crane and tower operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,850

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $70,170

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $74,660

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,170

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,440

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $112,160

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

