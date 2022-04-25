ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY, family, friends mourn firefighter Timothy Klein who died in Brooklyn fire

By Rebecca Solomon, Lauren Cook
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNS9R_0fJfFGBn00

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Family, friends and the FDNY community were mourning on Monday following the line-of-duty death of firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, who was killed while battling a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The six-year veteran of the FDNY and a civilian died in the house fire in Canarsie. The blaze also trapped and injured several other firefighters, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Avenue N. Klein was inside the home when the fire became too dangerous. The chief ordered everybody out. Then, before the firefighters could evacuate, a part of the building collapsed, claiming Klein’s life.

Five other firefighters were pulled out of the intense smoke and flames. They were rushed to the hospital. A total of eight firefighters were injured.

Late Sunday night, authorities said a person who was unaccounted for was found dead in the rubble. Their identity had not been released, as of Monday morning.

As firefighters continued to attack the flames, neighbors like Alicia Frasier watched in horror.

“Everybody’s just trying to make sense of it because they couldn’t get the hydrants to work. They were having issues, they needed more water. So I think that was the main issue to try and get the fire under control,” she said.

Missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez turns 8 Monday

At the hospital, Klein’s colleagues and loved ones came together to give him a hero’s send-off.

“I can not describe the heartbreak to the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what they do best putting themselves in the line to save others,” acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said.

Firefighter Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. Most recently in February, firefighter Jesse Gerhard , 33, died after suffering a medical episode at his fire station, one day after battling a house fire in Queens, according to the FDNY.

In January 2019, Klein eulogized his friend Stephen Pollard , who was from the same firehouse. Pollard, 30, died in the line of duty after falling 52 feet as he tried to climb between a pair of low concrete barriers separating two roadways on Brooklyn’s Belt Parkway.

The cause of Sunday’s fire remained under investigation. Now, heartache surrounds Ladder Company 170, where Klein was assigned after graduating from the Fire Academy.

“It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce New York City lost one of its bravest, Timothy Klein,” Mayor Eric Adams said during a briefing on Sunday.

Klein lived in Queens. He is survived by his father, who is a retired FDNY firefighter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Local artist, community members remember fallen firefighter from Ladder 170

Community members, including a local artist, are remembering the firefighter who was killed battling a fire in Canarsie Sunday. Artist Kenny Altidor, who paints portraits of fallen officials, expressed how he pours his emotion into his art. He painted a picture of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, who was killed when the second floor of a home on Avenue N collapsed on him while battling a fire. Carlos Richards, 21 was also killed in the fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Pollard
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Mourning#Firefighters#Accident#Canarsie
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Food delivery worker shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'He walked in the wrong club': Three NYC Republican club members detain armed burglar who walked into their Upper East Side clubhouse and stole the cash box

Dramatic footage captured the moment police arrested an armed burglar accused of stealing a cash box from an Upper East Side Republican club. On April 21, members of the Metropolitan Republican Club reported that a man dressed in a maintenance uniform walked in while they were hosting an event in support of U.S Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and took off with a metal cashbox.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy