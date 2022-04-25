Baby formula shortage continues, leading to empty shelves and retailers rationing

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
Italian confectionery group Ferrero is speaking out following a massive multi-country recall of its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs hit the market just before Easter. As several Kinder products continue to be pulled from store shelves across the globe amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 children, the company apologized in a statement.
Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
A popular line of refrigerators and freezers is being recalled after dozens of injuries have been reported. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall affects six models of GE-brand French door refrigerators with bottom freezers, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. They say the freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.
