Four areas where Texas football can improve before the fall

The Orange-White spring game provided Texas fans with plenty of reasons for optimism.

Both quarterbacks made some impressive plays. Quinn Ewers tossed a dime to Isaiah Neyor for a 62-yard touchdown strike early in the game. Hudson Card showed an improved feel for the offense and flashed his athletic ability outside the pocket.

The rest of the offensive skill positions look to be in great shape.

Texas’ running back unit shined along even without Bijan Robinson participating in the game. Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks flashed great vision and quickness. Johnson scored two touchdowns including a 56-yard house call.

The wide receiver trio of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Isaiah Neyor has the potential to cause major problems to opposing defenses. Alabama transfer Agiye Hall will be another big-time talent joining the wide receiver room in the summer.

While Texas showed progress in the spring game, the Longhorns are far from a finished product. Here are four areas Texas can improve on before the start of the season.

Creating pressure on the quarterback

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The lack of an effective pass rush served as one of the many glaring issues Texas’ defense faced a season ago. It is time for older guys like Alfred Collins and Moro Ojomo to take the next step in production.

TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis would provide a huge boost to the Longhorns defense. Mathis will decide between Texas and Nebraska on April 30.

The offensive line

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Steve Sarkisian was forced to change the format of the spring game due to concerns about the offensive line depth. Texas returns many pieces from last season’s group but improvement needs to be shown.

The good news for the Longhorns is the class of 2022 is set to make it to campus this summer. Texas could still benefit from finding an experienced starter from the transfer portal.

Linebacker

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas is facing many question marks at the linebacker position heading into 2022. DeMarvion Overshown leads a very inexperienced room with lots to prove. Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda must show more consistency and sure tackling. Texas missed out on UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson but should still search for help in the portal.

Defending the deep ball

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Limiting big plays in the passing game needs to be a point of emphasis for Pete Kwiatkowski’s secondary. Finding a reliable safety to play aside Anthony Cook would be a good start. The cornerback group has good depth but must remain disciplined and avoid unnecessary pass interface calls.