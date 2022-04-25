ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Four areas where Texas football can improve before the fall

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNpsV_0fJfBnGU00

The Orange-White spring game provided Texas fans with plenty of reasons for optimism.

Both quarterbacks made some impressive plays. Quinn Ewers tossed a dime to Isaiah Neyor for a 62-yard touchdown strike early in the game. Hudson Card showed an improved feel for the offense and flashed his athletic ability outside the pocket.

The rest of the offensive skill positions look to be in great shape.

Texas’ running back unit shined along even without Bijan Robinson participating in the game. Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks flashed great vision and quickness. Johnson scored two touchdowns including a 56-yard house call.

The wide receiver trio of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Isaiah Neyor has the potential to cause major problems to opposing defenses. Alabama transfer Agiye Hall will be another big-time talent joining the wide receiver room in the summer.

While Texas showed progress in the spring game, the Longhorns are far from a finished product. Here are four areas Texas can improve on before the start of the season.

Creating pressure on the quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhtsI_0fJfBnGU00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The lack of an effective pass rush served as one of the many glaring issues Texas’ defense faced a season ago. It is time for older guys like Alfred Collins and Moro Ojomo to take the next step in production.

TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis would provide a huge boost to the Longhorns defense. Mathis will decide between Texas and Nebraska on April 30.

The offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EpHS_0fJfBnGU00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Steve Sarkisian was forced to change the format of the spring game due to concerns about the offensive line depth. Texas returns many pieces from last season’s group but improvement needs to be shown.

The good news for the Longhorns is the class of 2022 is set to make it to campus this summer. Texas could still benefit from finding an experienced starter from the transfer portal.

Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDGje_0fJfBnGU00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas is facing many question marks at the linebacker position heading into 2022. DeMarvion Overshown leads a very inexperienced room with lots to prove. Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda must show more consistency and sure tackling. Texas missed out on UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson but should still search for help in the portal.

Defending the deep ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRAQy_0fJfBnGU00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Limiting big plays in the passing game needs to be a point of emphasis for Pete Kwiatkowski’s secondary. Finding a reliable safety to play aside Anthony Cook would be a good start. The cornerback group has good depth but must remain disciplined and avoid unnecessary pass interface calls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Loving Message From Brian Bosworth

Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Spring Game Crowd

Sooners fans packed the house for Oklahoma’s Crimson and Cream spring game. According to the school, over 75,000 were in attendance, prompting a reaction from former OU star running back DeMarco Murray. “WOW!!!!!” Murray tweeted in all-caps. “BEST FANS IN THE NATION!!!!!”. Over 250 former players returned...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
ESPN

WR Ryan Niblett, RB Tre Wisner commit to Texas Longhorns football

Texas landed a pair of recruits following its spring game Saturday, as wide receiver Ryan Niblett and running back Tre Wisner both pledged to join coach Steve Sarkisian's program. Niblett is ranked No. 96 in the ESPN 300 for the 2023 class. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver out of Eisenhower...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnson
The Spun

Bob Stoops Comments On Lincoln Riley: Fans React

Bob Stoops took time out of his appearance in front of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to address former OU head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley worked under Stoops during the legendary coach’s final two years at Oklahoma and then succeeded him in running the program. After five seasons, Riley abruptly left Norman to take over at USC last November.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Orange White Spring#Longhorns#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
saturdaytradition.com

Former Texas A&M RB, Huskers commit says he 'will not be attending' Nebraska

One of the additions Nebraska made through the transfer portal during the offseason isn’t going to work out. Tuesday afternoon, former Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson announced on Twitter that he “will not be attending Nebraska anymore.” No reason was provided behind his announcement. Jackson did thank Husker fans for welcoming him into the program.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers recruiting target C.J. Roberts enters transfer portal

The NCAA basketball transfer portal continues to bustle. One of the top 35  point guards overall and top 15 in Texas from the class of 2017 is a free agent. C.J. Roberts from North Richland Hills, TX officially entered the transfer portal last week. Roberts was a key contributor to the Aggies’ run to the WAC Tournament Championship game as a junior, averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Roberts scored in double figures six times for New Mexico State University. Lamar G C.J. Roberts has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/jcwDs5empv — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 13, 2022 A three-star...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy