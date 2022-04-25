ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Tired of Deadlifts? Here Are 10 Bulk-Building Alternatives

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadlifts have been a staple of strength training since the days when barbells were synonymous with mustachioed circus sideshow strongmen. In simplest terms, a deadlift involves lifting a weighted barbell to waist height and putting it down again. There’s way more science for why it’s so damn effective as a strength...

FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
Medical News Today

What hip abduction exercises may help strengthen muscles?

The hip abductor muscles refer to an important muscle group that helps stabilize the hips as a person moves. If these muscles weaken, it can put additional pressure on the hips, knees, and back, which can make walking painful and difficult. People can perform a variety of exercises to help strengthen these muscles.
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
FitnessVolt.com

Powerlifter Bobb Matthews Hits a Massive 375.5 kg (832.2 lbs) Deadlift PR In Training

Powerlifter Bobb Matthews has made insane progress since gaining some muscle mass and moving up to the 100 kg weight class. He is now looking to become one of the greatest USAPL powerlifters in his division. It will be hard, as he will have to break Ashton Rouska’s records, but his recent outgoings in the gym make it seem very realistic. On April 24th, Bobb posted his new 375.5 kg (832.2 lbs) deadlift PR on his Instagram.
FitnessVolt.com

2022 IFBB FitMuscle Pro Results & Scorecard

The 2022 FitMuscle Pro took place over the weekend, April 23, 2022, in Guadalajara, Mexico and saw the Women’s Figure division headline the event. After impressing the judges, Latoyia Farley walked away victorious, clinching her invitation to the upcoming 2022 Olympia. Latoyia Farley emerged as a preeminent threat in...
FitnessVolt.com

‘Worried’ Larry Wheels Shares Heart Health Update In The Light Of Recent Deaths in Bodybuilding

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, and arm wrestling ace Larry Wheels recently shared a health update related to his heart health. Wheels is best known for his record-breaking heavy lifts in the gym. He is also one of the most famous fitness stars on social media. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a training camp to prepare for Middle-East’s Strongest Man competition that will take place in August 2022.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
